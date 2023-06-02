When is Rare Beauty launching in India? Selena Gomez’s announcement sends internet into frenzy

On June 1, 2023, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to announce the launch of her beauty brand Rare Beauty in India. The announcement surprised both Indian beauty enthusiasts and Selenators, as no one saw it coming.

Rare Beauty is well-known for their highly inclusive shade range, which made it an instant hit around the world. It is no surprise netizens were thrilled to hear the news, as the beauty brand has been launching one viral product after the other, whether it be their Soft Pinch Liquid Blush or their more recent Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil.

Indian netizens were excited to wake up to the news of Rare Beauty launching in India, as one of the users commented, "I have been waiting for this for a long long time". Many went on to exclaim how they were certain the products were going to sell out in no time since they are known to be some of the best in the beauty industry.

Others expressed their joy by stating how their prayers to see Rare Beauty in India had finally been answered and that they would need a minute to sit down and process the news.

The caption of the Instagram post announcing the beauty brand's launch reads,

"We couldn’t be more happy to finally launch in-stores and online only @sephora_india! Mark your calendar for June 15 and get ready to shop what’s been on your wishlist."

Selena Gomez's beauty brand will be available exclusively at Sephora starting June 15, 2023. The beauty products will be available both online and in the Sephora stores, so one can grab the products from the comfort of their home or head to one of their stores to try them out in person before making the purchase.

The beauty brand offers skincare and makeup products for the eyes, lips and face. Known for their skin-friendly formulas, they have a wide variety of products under their belt, with as many as 27 different products in their makeup line.

Several of these went viral, and one should give them a try when they get a chance. The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a no-brainer as it went viral on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, and beauty enthusiasts still can't get enough of the liquid blusher. Their recent launch Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is another must have, as the lip oil doubles up as a lip tint and is perfect to achieve a monochromatic look when paired with their liquid blush.

If you are on the lookout for a complexion product with a wide shade range, Rare Beauty's Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation and Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen are some gorgeous products you can check out. They also have some stunning bronzers and highlighters that would be perfect for a full glam makeup look.

Netizens went on to state that their timers, alarms and everything one could need to remind them about the beauty brand's launch in India has been set, as most Indian beauty enthusiasts are convinced that they will most definitely run out of stock quite quickly since many of them have been looking forward to this day.

Selena Gomez's products come in a range of $4-30 and all their products have an extensive shade range, thus having something for everyone regardless of their skin tone. If you want to grab a Rare Beauty product, make sure to mark your calendars as they will be launching in India on June 15, 2023.

