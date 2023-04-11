Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil review: 3 things beauty influencers are saying about Selena Gomez's new product

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil has gone viral since its launch and beauty enthusiasts can't get enough of this makeup product.

Selena Gomez launched her newest Rare Beauty product on March 30, 2023. The lip oil is an extension of her viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. The lip product is available in the exact same shades and can be paired with blush for a monochromatic natural makeup look.

Rare Beauty's lip oils have an innovative formula. In an interview with Allure, Selena Gomez claimed it took them two years to nail the formulation. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil has a unique gel-to-oil transformation, making the product lightweight and suitable for different skin types.

It also has a visible shade transformation as one applies it. The lip oil applies sheer on the lips and then transforms into a medium coverage product.

It is also important to note that it leaves behind a stain. So unlike other lip oils, it doesn't fade into nothing, and leaves behind a nice touch of color on the lips.

Beauty influencers can't stop raving about the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

1) Nourishing and hydrating for the lips

Although the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oils have a gel-to-oil formula, they are no less hydrating. The gel formulation ensures it is lightweight on the lips, not leaving behind a heavy feeling like other lip oils.

Jojoba and sunflower seed oil infusions ensure that even individuals with dry lips have a comfortable experience while using this gel-to-oil formula.

2) Highly long-lasting compared to other lip oils

Lip oils are famously known to be short-lived. The formula is made such that one has to apply it regularly for the best results, much like a lip balm. However, when other lip oils fade away, they often leave the lips without a tint, making them look dull and colorless.

With Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oils, even when the lip oil has been absorbed by the lips, it leaves behind a beautiful soft shade much like a lip stain or lip tint.

If someone only wants the soft shade, they can wipe off the extra after putting it on and letting it sit for a few minutes. This leaves a soft stain on the lips. For hydration, one can apply their favorite lip balm or lip treatment on top.

3) More of a lip stain than lip oil

Beauty enthusiasts are clarifying that it is better to call this product a lip stain instead of lip oil. The formulation is closer to a lip stain and the results are also similar.

Many beauty influencers are applying it as a lip stain and getting great results from that technique. To do that, one has to simply apply the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil and leave it on for a while before wiping the excess off. It leaves behind a stain much like the K-beauty lip products.

What makes it stand out from lip stains or lip tints is that it does leave behind a moisturizing feeling on the lips. Lip stains and tints are drier on the lips since they dry to leave a stain.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oils are available in eight different shades and retail for $20. One can purchase these on the brand's website, Sephora, and Kohl's.

Poll : 0 votes