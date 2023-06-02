Fenty Beauty Summatime Collection review: Beauty influencers love the Match Stix Color Adaptive Cheek + Lip Stick and Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stains

Rihanna recently released the Fenty Beauty Summatime limited edition summer collection, and beauty fans are obsessed with it. The cosmetics brand is well-known for having some fantastic cruelty-free and inclusive goods, therefore it is no wonder that influencers can not stop endorsing these products.

Launched on May 26, 2023, the collection has the prettiest packaging that would look stunning on everyone's vanity. Consisting of eight different products, the Fenty Beauty Summatime Collection has a beautiful summer sunset theme for its packaging that continues all the way through to the product.

Fenty Beauty Summatime Collection offers Match Stix Color Adaptive Cheek + Lip Stick, Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stains in 'Fuchsia Wife' and 'Gem And I', Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick in 'Miss Candy Venom', 'Nosy Rosy' and 'Tropic Doll', Fenty Icon Case, and Summatime Water Bottle.

While the rest of the products will be available at other retailers soon, the water bottle is an online exclusive that one can only get from the Fenty Beauty website. The products flaunt a highly hydrating formula that will leave the lips and cheeks with a bright dose of color. The theme of Fenty Beauty Summatime Collection is bright lips and cheeks, so all the products have a bright pink or coral hue that would be perfect to rock at a beach or a pool party.

The best part about the summer collection is that Rihanna was thoughtful enough to add a cute water bottle to ensure her fans stay hydrated on hot and humid days.

Beauty influencers can't stop raving about the Fenty Beauty Summatime Collection

The Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stains that came with Fenty Beauty Summatime Collection became a quick fan-favorite because of their great color pay-off. It is available in two shades: Gem and I, and Fuschia Wife. The lip stains retail for $27 on the brand's website and beauty influencers claim that it leaves behind one of the deepest stains they have ever seen.

While lip stains can be applied similarly to liquid lipstick, they require removal with a tissue after a brief period of wear. This leaves you with a transfer-proof stain that won't budge even if you are having a hearty brunch. Influencers were pleasantly surprised by the bold stain these lip products tend to leave, as K-beauty lip stains tend to be more subtle and natural.

Another lip product that comes with Fenty Beauty Summatime Collection is the Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick. This lipstick retails for $20 on the brand's website and comes in three different shades: Miss Candy Venom, Nosy Rosy, and Tropic Doll. If one wants a more hydrating lip product, this would be the one to go for. The best part about this lipstick is that the shades were personally curated by Rihanna herself, so if one is a fan then they should definitely grab this product.

The bullet lipsticks are refillable, which makes them a more environmentally conscious choice. Although featuring a creamy formula, the product applies on semi-matte, delivering high pigment without leaving behind a heavy feel. The lipstick comes with the goodness of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to provide deep hydration to the lips and leave them looking plump and juicy.

Another crowd-favorite from the Fenty Beauty Summatime Collection is the Match Stix Color Adaptive Cheek + Lip Stick. The product is available in one universal shade and retails for $32 on the brand's website. pH-based color-changing products are the newest trend in the beauty industry, and Rihanna has come up with her very own pH-based product just at the right time.

The lip and cheek product brings together the concept of multi-use balm and pH-based color-changing technology to leave your skin hydrated and with a bright pop of pink. Beauty influencers were really impressed with the color pay-off and the bright pink shade it eventually color-shifts to, leaving a beautiful sheer dewy finish that looked natural and would be perfect for a no-makeup makeup look.

Many of them even noted that the product left behind a slight stain, thus ensuring it doesn't fade away into nothing by the end of the day. One can even apply multiple layers of this product without having it look splotchy, making it a great option for full glam makeup looks as well.

Some even did a wear test on the multi-use stick, and the product lasted for several hours on the skin, going to show it is indeed long-wearing as claimed by the beauty brand.

Fenty Beauty Summatime Collection is an absolutely gorgeous collection that would be a great addition to one's makeup bag. Coming in a range of $15-32, one can grab the collection right now from the Fenty Beauty website.

