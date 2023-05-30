5 popular and easy NewJeans Hyein hairstyles fans must try out

NewJeans is quickly taking over the fashion and beauty industry by bagging endorsements with some of the best brands around the world, and Hyein is no exception with her Louis Vuitton global ambassadorship. Not only does the singer have an impeccable sense of fashion, but she has also rocked some stunning hair and makeup looks.

The maknae of the hit girl group has sported some gorgeous hairstyles since her debut, mostly opting for highly textured looks that go heavy on waves and micro braids. If one wants intricate hairdos that are easy to recreate, Hyein is just the right person to take hair inspiration from.

Micro braids and waves: NewJeans Hyein loves textured hairstyles

1) Micro braids at the front section

Hyein went with a simple yet edgy look for the Levi's Music Concert, where one could see her sporting micro braids adorned with cute red bows. She kept the rest of her hair nice and straight, so the micro braids at the front could steal the show.

If one is looking a no-bangs look, then this is a perfect hairstyle to try out. The NewJeans member used face-framing fringes instead to highlight her facial features. The hairstyle is quite easy to recreate as one simply has to part their hair down the middle and take two locks of hair from the front, which they can then twist into micro braids.

2) Wavy half-up half-down

Natural red is a gorgeous hair color shade that is rare to see on a K-pop idol. Hyein often wore her hair wavy when she sported this color, giving it more of a texture.

The hairdo is easy to replicate, even if one doesn't have red hair. You will need to create soft waves throughout your hair to begin. If you would like a more permanent alternative to heat styling, getting a perm is a great option. Then create a half-up half-down hairdo, but instead of tying the upper section at the crown of the head, tie it a little lower for a casual, lived-in look.

3) Wavy pigtails

Pigtails are adorable hairstyles to begin with, and Hyein made it even cuter by incorporating waves into her hairdo. The hairstyle gives the NewJeans member a soft feel that would look perfect paired with cozy athleisure or cute outfits.

The key to this look are the fringes that gently frame the face, while also providing it with a touch of softness. Before securing the ponytails with a hairtie, ensure to leave out the face-framing locks, which you can then style into soft waves using a hair straightener.

4) Micro braids throughout with half-up pigtails

This look sported by Hyein for one of NewJeans' Inkigayo performances was super edgy and funky. With all her hair bunched into micro braids, which were then paired with half-up pigtails, the hairdo was highly textured and perfect for a music festival look.

To achieve this hairdo, one will first need to start with a half-up half-down hairstyle. Secure the upper section with a claw clip and divide the lower half into several locks, which you can then start twisting into micro braids.

Once all the micro braids are secured with hairties, loosen the hair at the crown of the head and divide it into two equal sections. Then tie each section into a ponytail, thus creating half-up pigtails.

5) Open wavy hair adorned with a headband

Hyein has also rocked light brown hair previously, and for this look she went with beachy waves. The hairstyle has a doll-like feel to it due to the addition of the headband adorned with a big black bow.

One can get the singer's look by curling their hair into loose beach waves and then brushing it out for a fluffy look. Make sure to leave the bangs straight for them to sit comfortably on the forehead and finish the look with a chunky headband.

The hairstyles flaunted by NewJeans' Hyein are very easy to achieve. The singer often opts for fun hair accessories, which one can either choose to replicate or give their own spin to. Hair accessories can change the entire look, so feel free to experiment with different kinds and personalize the hairdo to best fit your outfit for the day.

