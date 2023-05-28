5 popular and easy NewJeans Minji hairstyles fans must try out

NewJeans is quickly taking over the K-pop industry and Minji has proven herself to be a true fashion icon by bagging the ambassadorship for the French luxury brand Chanel. The oldest member of the hit girl group has absolutely nailed it when it comes to looking fabulous in the most effortless hairstyles.

From her outfits to her hair, the singer has an immaculate sense of style to pair with her singing skills. Whether it be a simple ponytail or an intricate updo, Minji has some of the best hairstyles Bunnies can recreate for their everyday looks.

NewJeans Minji loves experimenting with different hairstyles to amp up the look

1) Wavy hair with micro braids

Wavy hair looks gorgeous on the NewJeans member, as she rocks the same in her latest Highsnobiety cover. However, for the W Korea cover, Minji paired it with micro braids to create a highly textured look. The hairstyle is super edgy and adds a hint of casual chic to her formal suit.

To get this look, one will need to use a hair straightener or curler to create waves throughout their hair. Then take some locks from the front section to create micro braids.

The element that makes this hairdo unique is that Minji went with twist-up braids instead of the usual braiding method. This makes recreating the hairstyle much easier, as someone who doesn't know how to braid their hair can also achieve it.

2) Two-toned hair

Minji has often rocked two-toned hair, where she usually goes with intense blonde highlights that create a stark contrast with her natural black hair. If one wants to rock this look temporarily without bleaching their hair, they can use clip-on highlights to achieve this look.

The NewJeans member went with an half-up half-down hairstyle to flaunt her two-toned hair in its entirety.

After securing the upper section with a hair tie, she further adorned it with a big black bow to create some intrigue. For a finishing touch, she left out some face-framing fringes to highlight her facial features.

3) Edgy updo with tufts of hair sticking out

With summer just around the corner, chic updos are a great look to add to your hairstyle arsenal. This edgy updo is stylish and will keep you cool on a hot and humid day. To make it more summer-friendly, one can even pin up the face-framing fringes with some cute hairpins.

To achieve Minji's look, bunch up all your hair at the back of the head. Before securing it with a hairtie, ensure to leave the ends loose. After tying the bun, use some hairspray to create a fan-like effect with the loose tufts of hair.

For the finishing touch, the NewJeans member incorporated her signature face-framing fringes into the look.

4) Low ponytail with middle part

For the Nike campaign, Minji played the role of the 'IT' girl perfectly, where one can see her meditating, stretching and journaling. For this look, she went with an equally simplistic hairstyle, which looked absolutely stunning on the singer. The low ponytail with a middle part was perfectly fitting for the look, complete with the use of a scrunchie instead of a hairtie.

This hairstyle is quite easy to achieve as one simply needs to part their hair neatly down the middle. Then tie it all up at the nape of the neck using a scrunchie and leave out a few locks of hair to frame the face. For the neat, no-flyaways hairdo, one can use some hair gel to tame any stray hair.

5) High ponytail

High ponytail is a classic hairstyle that looks great with every outfit. Whether it be a high-fashion moment or simple pajamas, high ponytail can instantly elevate the look. Minji paired her ponytail with her signature face-framing fringes, which she styled in soft waves to add some texture to the hairdo.

To achieve this look, simply bunch up all your hair at the crown of the head and secure it with a hairtie. Before tying it up, make sure to leave out the face-framing locks to get Minji's look. Simple and effortless, one can pair it with any outfit and rock it at anytime of the year.

NewJeans' Minji has some gorgeous hairstyles that are effortless and easy to recreate. Most of them require next to no heat styling, so one doesn't have to worry about the hair damage when experimenting with these hairdos.

Poll : 0 votes