4 skincare and makeup products that are a must-have for Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has absolutely gorgeous skin that she has flaunted in many Rare Beauty campaigns. In a recent interview with Marie Claire Australia, the actress revealed the beauty products that she tends to rely on to maintain her beautiful, flawless skin.

To whip up a quick everyday makeup look, the singer believes that three Rare Beauty products are completely non-negotiable for her. As for skincare, Selena Gomez believes that a good cleanser is something that one can't overlook, as cleansing thoroughly is the key to achieve blemish-free skin.

Selena Gomez swears by a trusty cleanser and Rare Beauty products for a quick makeup look

1) Face cleanser

A thorough cleanse is not only refreshing but also one of the most crucial steps of a skincare routine. Selena Gomez lists a decent cleanser as one of her favorite beauty buys. Getting all the makeup off is essential if one wants blemish-free skin, which can easily be achieved if they invest in a good cleanser.

There are several types of cleansers one can choose from. If you have dry or dehydrated skin, a gentle cream cleanser would be the best choice, as it will remove all the dirt and debris without stripping away the essential oils. Individuals with oily skin can instead opt for a gel cleanser, which will help remove the excess oils while also cleansing your skin of makeup and dirt.

2) Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Selena Gomez stated that Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Virtue was her go-to shade for her cheeks. The blush went viral when it was first launched and is now famously known as the "infinite blush" in the beauty community, as one needs only a tiny dot of the product for a healthy flush. The liquid blush is extremely pigmented and blends in seamlessly, which is perfect for both natural and full glam looks.

The long-lasting formula is weightless and highly buildable, with two dots of the product being more than enough for adding a splash of color to the cheeks. The beauty brand has something for everyone, as the liquid blush is available in both matte and dewy finish.

Selena Gomez especially likes the product in shade Virtue, which is a beautiful peachy beige that leaves behind a dewy finish. The singer loves to rock natural makeup looks, so this shade is an obvious choice as the dewy finish gives the cheeks a beautiful flushed look. Retailing for $23, the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is available on the Rare Beauty website.

3) Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter

Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter in Enlighten is yet another product from her beauty brand that Selena Gomez can't do without. The singer has made countless videos showcasing how she likes to use this particular product, often pairing it with the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer for the ultimate glow.

Powder highlighters are perfect for full glam makeup looks, providing a blinding glow with one stroke of the brush. This product is great to achieve the "glass skin" look, as it provides a more natural-looking radiance compared to other powder highlighters.

Selena Gomez's highlighter retails for $25 on the Rare Beauty website and is available in four different shades. Although currently out of stock, one can sign up for notifications and the beauty brand will notify them when the product is re-stocked.

4) Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is Selena Gomez's most recent viral makeup product, which took the beauty industry by storm when it was first launched. The innovative gel-to-oil formula is quite unique compared to other lip products in the market, and beauty enthusiasts were thrilled to learn that the lip oil leaves behind a gorgeous stain, fading away quite elegantly.

Selena Gomez's shade of choice is Affection, which is a stunning berry hue. If you are a fan of darker lip tints, this would be the perfect shade for you. The product applies on as a jelly, which gradually melts into a lightweight oil that fades away evenly, thanks to the lip staining property.

The best part about the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is that it doesn't feel sticky on the lips, making it perfect for individuals who do not enjoy the texture of other lip oils in the market. Retailing for only $20, the lip oil is available in eight gorgeous shades on the Rare Beauty website.

If you want to create Selena Gomez's iconic lip makeup look, you can follow the singer's routine as detailed in the Marie Claire interview,

"I’ll use my Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lip Liner and then fill in with my Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil. The lip oil makes your lips look smooth and full with a pop of colour, while the liner is creamy and adds definition and shape."

If you have been meaning to try out a few products from Rare Beauty, you can take a pick from Selena Gomez's list of must-buy makeup products from her beauty brand. These are some of her bestselling products, that have received much acclaim from beauty experts and makeup enthusiasts alike.

Poll : 0 votes