Where to get Laura Mercier RoseGlow Liquid Highlighter? Price, shades, and more explored

Laura Mercier recently launched their newest addition to the RoseGlow Collection, and beauty enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on this product. The limited edition RoseGlow Liquid Highlighter has a gorgeous creamy formula that the beauty brand claims can give one the highly coveted "bonne mine" glow.

The founder and namesake of the beauty brand is best known for her flawless yet natural makeup finish. Mercier follows the philosophy of "what makes you unique makes you beautiful," thus highlighting the natural features of her clients and further enhancing them with the use of makeup.

The RoseGlow Collection features popular makeup products like RoseGlow Caviar Stick Eye Shadow, RoseGlow Blush Color Infusion and RoseGlow Highlighting Powder, all available in a range of $32-$36. Even the powder formulas have a silky smooth texture to them for a super natural look.

RoseGlow Liquid Highlighter will be available for a limited period only and is exclusive to the Laura Mercier website. The highlighter retails for $40 each and is available in three stunning shades that will give your skin a gorgeous radiant finish.

Laura Mercier RoseGlow Liquid Highlighter comes in three nude shades and is ideal even for sensitive skin

The RoseGlow Collection already has a cult-favorite powder highlighter under their range of products, but for 'no-makeup' makeup looks, the liquid highlighter would be more suitable. Liquid highlighters can seamlessly blend into the skin, giving one a natural glow-from-within look, making them better for subtle makeup.

Laura Mercier RoseGlow Liquid Highlighter has a touch of color added to them to provide the skin with a healthy-looking flush along with a stunning glow. The shades available are universal and flattering on all skin tones, providing just the right amount of color to the cheeks for them to look enhanced yet natural.

The best part about this liquid highlighter is that it has a fragrance-free formula, making it suitable for individuals with sensitive skin as well. The highlighter is available in three special edition shades.

Champagne Pink is a gorgeous light pink shimmery highlighter with a neutral undertone.

Gold Glow has a stunning golden hue to it with a warm undertone.

Peach Bronze is a tad bit darker than the rest and has a beautiful peachy bronze tint with a warm undertone.

The highlighters are infused with Laura Mercier's unique RoseGlow Pearl Blend, which uses an innovative mix of pearl particles that readily self-adjust to all skin tones, creating the perfect nude shade for everyone. The finely-milled particles blend seamlessly into the skin, providing it with a beautiful glow.

Laura Mercier RoseGlow Liquid Highlighter has a blurring effect thanks to the silica powder, which helps with both coverage and skin texture, while also being comfortable to wear over longer periods. Along with that, it is infused with sensory oils to provide a lightweight texture to the long-lasting formula.

RoseGlow Liquid Highlighter is exclusively available at Laura Mercier's website for a limited period only, so one should grab the product while it is still available. The three beautiful shades retail for $40 each and come in a convenient tube packaging with a twist-up sponge applicator.

