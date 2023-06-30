e.l.f. Cosmetics is best known for its affordable yet effective products, with some of its makeup products rivaling the best in the beauty industry. For the e.l.f. x Mikayla Marriage Material Lip Duo, the beauty brand has collaborated with the popular makeup artist and beauty creator, Mikayla Nogueira.

With Mikayla's wedding coming up this weekend, she has collaborated with the beauty brand to create the perfect lip combo that the beauty influencer herself will be using on her big day.

The shades are hand-picked by the makeup artist and will be available for a limited period only.

The lip duo consists of a creamy lipstick and lip liner, helping one achieve the same lip makeup look as Mikayla. The products come together to create the perfect nude lips, especially for fair skin tones, as Mikayla created the lip shade to best match her skin tone.

e.l.f. x Mikayla Marriage Material Lip Duo launched today and is currently available on the brand's website. The duo retails for $12 and comes with lipstick and a lip liner. The lip combo is available in one shade only, customized by Mikayla for her special day.

e.l.f. x Mikayla Marriage Material Lip Duo is a limited-edition creamy combo

The lip duo is available in one shade only, as the beauty influencer custom-made this color in collaboration with the beauty brand. Commenting on the lip shades, Mikayla exclaims:

"When I put this lip look on, I feel like a beautiful bride—that's how I knew it was the one!"

The duo is perfect to create the nude lip makeup look that Mikayla is best known for, subtly defining the lips while keeping them neutral-toned. The creamy products leave the lips looking hydrated and plump, just what one needs for their special day. The silky finish leaves the lips looking nice and smooth, making them look more youthful by helping with the appearance of lip lines.

One can use the lip liner to line the lips or overdraw ever so slightly to give them a poutier look. Starting from the center, drag the liner towards the edges and then follow up with a generous coat of lipstick. The lipstick is highly pigmented and has a great color pay-off even with one swipe.

The e.l.f. x Mikayla Marriage Material Lip Duo consists of Cream Glide Lip Liner in Till Death Do Us Paht and O FACE Satin Lipstick in Puckah Up.

The lip liner comes in a beautiful light brown shade that subtly defines the lips and the lipstick has a stunning rosy pink hue that provides the lips with a healthy dose of color while keeping them looking natural.

As the products sold out quite quickly, the beauty brand has compiled the next best shades that can help one achieve a similar look. The O FACE Satin Lipstick in Dirty Talk combined with Love Triangle Lip Liner in Light Brown have a similar look to e.l.f. x Mikayla Marriage Material Lip Duo.

One can avail of makeup products from their Wedding Essentials Bundle as well, available in a range of $4-15 on the brand's website.

