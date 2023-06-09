Where to get the new shades of Glossier Cloud Paint? Release date, price, shades, and more explored

Glossier has some of the best beauty products for a natural makeup look, with the Glossier Cloud Paint being a hit with beauty enthusiasts around the world. The good news is the beauty brand has taken their fans' feedback and are about to launch two new shades for their viral cream blush.

The company is well-known in the beauty industry for their sheer makeup products. Glossier brought about a revolution with their products that provided one with a no-makeup makeup look. Most of their beauty products are sheer and leave behind a skin-like finish, making them perfect for an everyday makeup look.

Glossier recently launched their first opaque lipstick, marking a milestone for the world-renowned beauty brand. After a successful launch of G Suit, the brand will be launching their popular cream blush in two new shades. The launch will be coming exactly a week after the six-year anniversary of the cult-favorite product.

Glossier Cloud Paint in Wisp and Soar will be available for a limited period only and will be retailing for $20 on the beauty brand's website. The shades are part of their Cloud Paint summer collection and will be exclusively available on the Glossier website starting Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Glossier Cloud Paint will be available in two new limited-edition shades starting Tuesday

Glossier Cloud Paint takes inspiration from the beautiful hues of sunsets. The product is already available in eight gorgeous shades that would be perfect for a natural makeup look. The brand claims this makeup product is the "most user-friendly blush under the sun," and beauty influencers vouch for the same due to its creamy formula.

The best thing about these shades is that they came to be after the beauty brand took feedback from their customers. After seeing many requests for both shades, Glossier decided to officially launch the product in two different shades instead of sticking with their initial plan of launching just one. These shades are ideal for a summery makeup look, making them the perfect fit for their summer collection.

Glossier will be offering the viral cream blush in two new shades: Wisp and Soar. Glossier Cloud Paint in Wisp is a beautiful soft lilac shade that is perfect for the purple blush trend, while Soar is a stunning bright pink that would be perfect on individuals with a warm undertone.

The cream blush has an innovative highly buildable gel-to-cream formula, making it a great choice for glam makeup looks as well. It provides the skin with a soft dewy glow and doesn't leave behind any streaks. The application is super smooth due to its creamy texture, giving one a natural skin-like finish. Like most Glossier products, it has a sheer finish that is best suited for natural makeup looks, providing the cheeks with just enough tint for a healthy flush.

Glossier Cloud Paint is an easy-to-use blush that one simply needs to dab onto their skin using their fingers or a brush. The cheek product is already available in eight gorgeous shades, with Wisp and Soar being available from June 13 onwards. Wisp and Soar are part of their online-exclusive limited-edition summer collection, so one should grab these shades before they run out of stock.

Poll : 0 votes