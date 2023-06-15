Where to get Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur? Price, shades, and more explored

Charlotte Tilbury recently launched the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur, which will be an extension of her popular Airbrush Flawless range. The lipstick is yet another addition to her extensive line of lip products, coming with the promise of a mattified finish with a boost of hydration.

The innovative element of the liquid lipstick is that it can be worn in two different ways, which will help one achieve two entirely different looks with the same lip product. Moreover, the world-renowned makeup artist has formulated the liquid lipstick in such a way that one can either wear it blurred out for a natural makeup look or they can opt for a bold lip to get a full glam makeup look.

Along with the product launch, Tilbury also announced Bella Hadid as her latest beauty muse, who will be heading the product campaign for Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur. Along with being the face of the new liquid lipstick, the model will also be taking an active part in the creative process for their future products, assisting with the product campaigns and much more.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur can be purchased on her beauty app and will be available on the Charlotte Tilbury website starting today, June 15. The liquid lipstick retails for $35 and is available in eight gorgeous shades, with the makeup artist bringing back some of her most popular lip shades, including Pillow Talk and Walk of No Shame.

Bella Hadid is heading the beauty campaign for Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless range already consisted of Airbrush Flawless Finish, Airbrush Flawless Foundation, and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. With the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur, the makeup artist will be extending her range into the color category, making it the first lip product under the Airbrush Flawless range.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur comes in eight stunning shades of reds, pinks, berries, and nudes. In addition, Tilbury has formulated the lip shades keeping in mind all different skin tones, so there is something for everyone with this lip product.

Honey Blur is a warm-toned nude shade that would be perfect for a muted makeup look.

is a warm-toned nude shade that would be perfect for a muted makeup look. Nude Blur has a cool-toned nude tint that will work better for individuals with cool undertones.

has a cool-toned nude tint that will work better for individuals with cool undertones. Rose Blur is a rosy pink hue that would lend the lips with a hint of color that looks natural.

is a rosy pink hue that would lend the lips with a hint of color that looks natural. Pillow Talk Blur is the makeup artist's iconic pinkish nude lip shade that is popular among beauty enthusiasts around the world.

is the makeup artist's iconic pinkish nude lip shade that is popular among beauty enthusiasts around the world. Pillow Talk Medium Blur is a deeper rendition of the popular Pillow Talk, perfect for a bold makeup look.

is a deeper rendition of the popular Pillow Talk, perfect for a bold makeup look. Walk of No Shame Blur is a berry hue that is a favorite among celebrities for red carpet appearances.

is a berry hue that is a favorite among celebrities for red carpet appearances. Ruby Blur has a classic red tint that works perfectly with all outfits.

has a classic red tint that works perfectly with all outfits. Flame Blur is a orangish red shade that has an energizing feel to it, perfect for the upcoming summer.

Tilbury used her years of experience as a makeup artist to create the perfect matte lipstick that doesn't leave the lips dry and chapped. Moreover, the product ensures there is no feathering away, providing a boost of hydration and leaving the lips looking healthy and plump.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur is infused with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, known to be a highly hydrating ingredient that leaves the skin looking plump and dewy. The powder blur technology and film forming resin work together work to lend the lips with a soft focus look that helps reduce the appearance of lip lines. As such, they help the liquid lipstick deliver a bold color pay-off with one swipe while maintaining a lightweight feel for up to 12 hours.

One can grab the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur from the beauty brand's website and Tilbury's brand-new beauty app. The liquid lipstick retails for $35 and is available in eight different shades that are flattering on all skin tones.

Poll : 0 votes