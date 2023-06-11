Where to get Rhode Glazing Milk? Release date, price and more explored

Hailey Bieber has some of the best beauty products for hydrated glowy skin, and Rhode Glazing Milk is yet another product that will help you achieve the model's enviable skin. The 26-year-old loves to use her newest skincare innovation as the first step in her skincare routine, which helps her skin absorb the rest of her products better to reap the maximum benefits.

Whether it be on the red carpet or a normal hangout, the model can be spotted with flawless, radiant skin, which she uses as the core of her beauty brand. Rhode Glazing Milk is the perfect product to help you achieve hydrated, plump skin that has a beautiful glow from within.

The milky essence is the beauty brand's first product release after launching last year. On their website, Rhode Skin claims Rhode Glazing Milk is the 'essential skin prep step' before going in with the rest of their products. The essence has a hydrating formula, perfect for individuals with dry or dehydrated skin.

Rhode Glazing Milk is scheduled to launch on June 15, 2023, at 9 am PST. The product will retail for $29 and be available on the Rhode Skin website starting Thursday. If one wants to be notified when the product launches, they can join the waitlist on the beauty brand's website now.

Rhode Glazing Milk is the essential prep step for Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut look

Rhode Glazing Milk takes inspiration from K-beauty, as essences are a crucial part of most Korean skincare routines. Facial essences are key to achieving the glass-like skin that most K-pop idols flaunt. Milky toners and essences deeply hydrate the skin and leave it plump and dewy.

Rhode Skin has all the essential skincare steps covered, with Glazing Milk covering the toning step of a classic C-T-M routine. It is meant to be used before the Glazing Fluid and helps the skin better absorb the skincare products that you follow it up with.

The hero ingredient of Rhode Glazing Milk is ceramides, which play a crucial role in the barrier-repairing function of the product. While introducing back hydration to the skin after one has thoroughly cleansed it, the essence also ensures the skin's natural moisture levels stay balanced for the skin barrier to be at its best.

The milky essence is highly nourishing to the skin and also helps soothe any form of skin irritation. The formula is infused with the goodness of the ceramide trio that helps maintain the skin barrier by replicating the natural lipid concentrate of the skin. The product's hyaluronic acid complex deeply hydrates the skin, leaving it looking plump and youthful.

The product also uses beta-glucan that is rich in antioxidants, helping the skin fight against damage caused due to environmental aggressors. The combination of magnesium, zinc, and copper blend assists the antioxidant action of beta-glucan, shielding the skin against free radicals for gorgeous healthy skin.

Rhode Glazing Fluid is meant to be used after cleansing the face and before applying any other skincare product. It can be incorporated into both the morning and evening skincare routine and needs to be followed up with a moisturizer to lock in all the goodness. Due to its milky formula, the beauty brand recommends shaking it well before using it, ensuring your skin gets the maximum benefit with each application.

Readers can now join the waitlist for Rhode Glazing Milk on the brand's website. The milky essence will be retailing for $29 for 4.7 fluid ounces of the product. If you ever wondered about the secret behind Hailey Bieber's flawless skin, the model swears by this product as the very first step in her skincare routine.

