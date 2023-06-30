Paco Rabanne makeup line: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Popular Spanish fashion house Paco Rabanne recently announced its rebranding, marking a major milestone for the brand as it plans to merge fashion and beauty under one title. In a press release, the fashion house stated:

"Simplified and more international in spirit, the name change to Rabanne represents a pivotal moment for the maison as it celebrates a decade of remarkable growth..."

Along with the rebranding, Paco Rabanne will also be seeing a change in its logo, as it plans to simplify it further with the name written in lowercase in a minimalistic font.

The fashion house was already dabbling in fragrances, and with the recently announced rebranding, it plans to integrate beauty even further into its working. The makeup line will be split into different categories -- the eye makeup titled "Eyephoria," lip makeup "Rouge Rabanne," and base makeup "Nudes."

Along with these, the makeup line will also consist of a category with products that are more artisanal in nature, the multi-purpose products range being titled "Arts Factory."

Paco Rabanne's makeup products will be available on the brand's website starting August 21, 2023. They will also be available in select storefronts on the same day and will be retailing for $20-40. Along with that, all the products will be available in Ulta Beauty starting October 1, 2023.

Paco Rabanne announces the launch of its first-ever makeup line to mark an iconic rebranding

Paco Rabanne is best known for its Space Age aesthetics, with its founder being one of the co-creators of the Spage Age Movement alongside Pierre Cardin and André Courrèges. Bringing the same aesthetic to the packaging of the makeup products ties the brand beautifully with the legacy of Rabanne himself.

The makeup products will feature metallic packaging featuring glossy and mirrored finishing. Shades of gold and silver will be heavily used for the packaging of the products, which links them in with the fashion house's metallic, futuristic aesthetic.

While the details are yet to be revealed by the brand, one can expect 30 different base makeup products, 29 eye makeup products, and 21 lip makeup products. Arts Factory has 10 different SKUs listed under the category, but since the brand has claimed it will consist of never before seen products, one can only wait for the release of more information to know what those products are.

Paco Rabanne plans to expand its business even further after the rebranding

The rebranding of the luxury brand was announced on the eve of its 60th anniversary, marking a major milestone for the fragrance and fashion house. As part of the business expansion, the brand plans to open up a new flagship store in New York. This will bring in many opportunities for the rebranded fashion house, helping them establish themselves in the beauty industry.

Paco Rabanne's entry into the beauty domain follows the latest trend of several luxury fashion houses dabbling in makeup. Fashion houses have always experimented with perfumes, as fragrances can seamlessly fit in with the fashion business.

As of late, luxury houses are looking into makeup as well, as the beauty industry is booming and holds the promise of lucrative business. Chanel, Dior, YSL, and Gucci are some big players in the fashion industry, who have managed to make a name for themselves in the beauty domain as well.

With Paco Rabanne entering the beauty industry, one can only look forward to what the luxury brand has in store for beauty enthusiasts.

Poll : 0 votes