Where to get the Rare Beauty Fall Collection? Release date, price, products, and more details explored

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty has been the talk of the town, with the singer recently tapping into the Indian beauty industry by launching her brand at Sephora India. The star recently announced that she will be dropping the Fall Collection come July, which will be consist of new eye makeup products.

Rare Beauty is best known for their inclusivity, creating makeup products that one can enjoy. The three products Selena will be launching under the Fall Collection are easy to use and feature accessible packaging that everyone can use. The eye makeup products come in a pencil form, making makeup application easy, thanks to their twist-up packaging.

In the announcement post, Selena Gomez can be seen rocking an edgy eye makeup look, which is quite different from the natural makeup looks she tends to opt for. Her makeup look best showcases the precision of her upcoming products, allowing one to create both natural and full glam eye makeup looks.

The Fall Collection will be launching on July 6, 2023, on the brand's website and will be retailing for $19-22. The collection will feature three different products and will be exclusively available at Sephora starting June 30.

Rare Beauty Fall Collection makes snatched eye makeup looks effortless to achieve

Rare Beauty Fall Collection consists of three gorgeous eye makeup products that covers for both eye and brow makeup. The Brow Harmony Precision Pencil is a long-lasting and waterproof brow product that can help to create natural-looking brows. The brow pencil features a fine tip for hair-like strokes and comes in six different shades.

Soft Blonde is best suited for platinum to light blonde hair.

is best suited for platinum to light blonde hair. Rich Taupe works perfectly for medium to dark blonde hair.

works perfectly for medium to dark blonde hair. Warm Brown looks gorgeous on individuals with auburn and light brown hair.

looks gorgeous on individuals with auburn and light brown hair. Cool Brown is perfect for individuals with cool and medium brown hair.

is perfect for individuals with cool and medium brown hair. Deep Brown looks stunning on individuals with dark brown hair.

looks stunning on individuals with dark brown hair. Soft Black is best suited for black hair.

The Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner by Rare Beauty is a creamy gel liner that is waterproof and easy to use. The formula glides on super smoothly and is long-lasting, even when used on the waterline. The best part about this product is that it has a built-in sharpener that ensures one has the sharpest tip for precise makeup applications. The Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner comes in three different shades.

True Black is your quintessential black shade that is a must-have for everyone.

is your quintessential black shade that is a must-have for everyone. True Brown is a beautiful brown shade that would be better if anyone wants a softer eye makeup look.

is a beautiful brown shade that would be better if anyone wants a softer eye makeup look. Compassion is a fun burgundy hue that adds a nice touch of color to an eye makeup look.

Rare Beauty All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick is an easy-to-use eyeshadow that is best suited for beginners. The multi-purpose product has a super creamy formula, ensuring one can create an entire eye makeup look with just this one product. This also has a built-in sharpener and comes in six different shades.

Well-Being has a beautiful soft pink tint that is perfect for natural makeup looks.

has a beautiful soft pink tint that is perfect for natural makeup looks. Integrity is a golden champagne shade that would be perfect as a base.

is a golden champagne shade that would be perfect as a base. Contentment has a rose taupe hue that will be perfect for adding depth to an eye makeup look.

has a rose taupe hue that will be perfect for adding depth to an eye makeup look. Growth is a true copper tint that works better with natural makeup looks.

is a true copper tint that works better with natural makeup looks. Compassion is a beautiful burgundy, which is the same shade as Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner in Compassion.

is a beautiful burgundy, which is the same shade as Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner in Compassion. Adventure has a bronze hue that would look gorgeous with a natural makeup look.

The gel eyeliner and brow pencil will be retailing for $19, and the eyeshadow stick will be available for $22 on the brand's website. One can also get early access to the collection, as the Rare Beauty products will be exclusively available on the Sephora app starting today.

