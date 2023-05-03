Where to get Gucci Illuminateur de Beauté? Price, formula and more details explored

Gucci Illuminateur de Beauté is the beauty brand's first-ever liquid highlighter and the product does not disappoint. The highlighter creates the illusion of a radiance that comes from within and the multi-use aspect makes it a worthy makeup product to invest in.

Gucci is known to have some of the most aesthetic beauty products out there. Not only are these great for the skin, but they also look stunning and elevate any vanity they are a part of.

The Gucci Illuminateur de Beauté is exclusive to Gucci's website as of now and retails for $43. The glass bottle carries 0.4 fluid ounces of liquid highlighter and comes in an elegant packaging that has a vintage feel to it, like most Gucci products.

Gucci Illuminateur de Beauté gives a stunning glow that lasts all day long

The liquid highlighter is a multi-purpose product that gives the skin a radiant finish. One can either directly use it on their bare skin or add it on top of their makeup for a beautiful glow. For an overall radiance, you can mix a few drops of the Gucci Illuminateur de Beauté to your foundation or primer.

The highlight drops come in a gorgeous golden shade that pairs well with all skin tones. For a radiant glow, the liquid highlighter uses finely ground pearls and pearlescent pigments that blend seamlessly into the skin and reflect light in all directions for a stunning, healthy-looking glow.

Gucci Illuminateur de Beauté is a creamy highlighter that is comfortable to wear for long periods and glides smoothly over the skin. This makes blending the product much easier without any tugging or pulling, which can damage the skin and cause fine lines.

The liquid highlighter is hydrating and nourishing to the skin, helping to soothe any skin irritation. It leaves the skin looking plump and refreshed, even after a long day of work. The hydration lasts up to 12 hours and the radiance from this product can last all day on the skin.

The highlighter is buildable and one can even create a full glam look using it. The pearl extracts have a skin-illuminating effect and reflect light beautifully to help highlight facial features from all angles.

Gucci Illuminateur de Beauté comes infused with skin-loving ingredients like Black Rose, Lily, and Daisy. They have antioxidant properties that help the skin fight any free radical damage and brighten the skin from within. They also have skin-soothing abilities, so the floral infusion can help tackle any redness and skin irritation.

The product uses the scent of Vintage Peony, which uses the combined notes of Peony and Freesia. It also uses citric notes for a refreshing effect and musky notes that linger longer than most other scents.

The Gucci Illuminateur de Beauté is currently only available on the Gucci website and retails for $43. One can expect to see the liquid highlighter in Sephora, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's soon as well, as they carry many other beauty products from Gucci.

