What makeup products do BTS stars use? Lip products are a favorite

BTS, known for their exceptional vocal chops, are also trendsetters when it comes to beauty, makeup, and fashion. The popular K-pop band consists of Jin, SUGA, j-hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Each member of BTS has a unique preference when it comes to skincare and makeup products.

While BTS members usually keep their looks more natural, they do rely on a few specific products to ace the same. One category amongst these products that happens to be the K-pop stars’ favourite is lip products.

BTS’ favourite lip products which help them get the perfect pout

Jung Kook, followed by 8.9 million users on Instagram, was once seen using Bobbi Brown’s Extra Lip Tint in Bare Pink. In another photo, the singer’s makeup artist was seen applying Vaseline Lip Therapy Tinted Lip Balm Mini.

Another photo of Jung Kook saw the singer using concealer. The singer’s makeup artist was applying Laura Mercier Camouflage's iconic concealer in the photo posted on Twitter.

While Jung Kook has his choices, RM, as per a report in Vogue, uses Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm for his lips. As for Jimin, the singer relies on TonyMoly Kiss Kiss Lip Essence Balm.

While V isn’t as vocal as other BTS members about his makeup and skincare products, his fans have spotted him using Mentholatum’s Lipcare Waterlip Toneup CC Pure Red and Lip Fondue Aurora 3D Pearl. The stars can't get enough of their lip products and curious fans have talked about the band's favourite products on social media on many occasions.

It's important to have a good lip product in one's kitty since it can help prevent chapped lips and keeps lips hydrated. While some people opt for colourless lip balms, the BTS members love their share of light-hued lip tints.

BTS-approved makeup and skincare products can give fans glowing skin

For j-hope, his go-to skincare product is a sheet mask. The singer relies on face masks such as Teatree Care Solution Essential Mask EX to treat his skin. The face masks also work as a quick pick-me-up before the idols take over the stage with their dazzling performances.

The singer also has a specific nighttime skincare routine that he swears by. j-hope once told Allure that he uses toner, essence, acne care, lotion and cream to treat his skin. He said that these steps help him brighten his skin and regain lost moisture.

The social media icons also know the importance of a good SPF and were once spotted using AHC’s Natural Perfection Double Shield Sun Stick. Sunscreen lotions make for a crucial element of any beauty or makeup kit. It protects the skin from damage from UV radiation. A good SPF may help in preventing skin cancer, sunburns and premature ageing.

The members of BTS also have a product to keep their breakouts in check and as per Vogue Singapore, it’s CosRX Acne Pimple Master Patch. These hydrocolloid patches have water-absorbing properties, that may help in treating excess pus from the pimples. The patches accelerate the healing process and prevent infections as well.

K-pop stars also have their preferences when it comes to deodorants, perfumes and mists. While SUGA likes spicy notes, Jungkook’s go-to perfumes are a mix of floral and sweet notes. Meanwhile, Taehyung often opts for a scented lotion and his top choice is Aveeno Stress Relief lotion.

Poll : 0 votes