“It’s an artist’s private life”: HYBE & YG entertainment responds amid BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie's renewed dating allegations

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently found themselves in fresh dating rumors on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The two were reportedly spotted strolling on the streets of Paris late in the night. While there was no real proof that the people strolling were V or Jennie, based on their gait and body language, fans came to the conclusion that it was them.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s alleged recent spotting has already gone viral on social media. Fans are sharing, commenting and debating on the veracity of their alleged date pictures.

In a fresh development, HYBE and YG Entertainment have reacted to Korean media outlet Sports Seoul about the same. They said that they don't have a lot of information about the two idols' lives and that they don't have any say or control over it. They stated:

“We don’t know because it’s an artist’s private life”.

honors lisa @honorslisa YG entertainment said “we don’t know because it’s an artist’s private life” YG entertainment said “we don’t know because it’s an artist’s private life” https://t.co/Ydep4hSRw4

Non-commital response by BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie's agencies’ irks fans

sleeping @hityouwidthatd4 this is def them!! They're so much in LOVE🥹🫶🏻 TAENNIEEE MY HEART🩷 Taehyung and Jennie in Paris walking hand in hand in the City of Lovethis is def them!! They're so much in LOVE🥹🫶🏻 TAENNIEEE MY HEART🩷 Taehyung and Jennie in Paris walking hand in hand in the City of Love 😭 this is def them!! They're so much in LOVE🥹🫶🏻 TAENNIEEE MY HEART🩷 https://t.co/9Ph708ukjJ

Twitter was buzzing with activity on May 18, 2023, as blurry pictures and videos of a couple that was supposedly Jennie and V walking around in Paris. The pictures showed two walking around, holding hands on the dimly lit streets of Paris. While most fans are debating the veracity of the news, this isn’t the first time the two K-pop stars were linked together.

Understandably, BIG HIT MUSIC and YG Entertainment’s non-commital response to the K-pop idols' dating news has irked fans on both sides. ARMYs and BLINKs believe that a more detailed and refined statement will be more helpful. They say that this will not only give the media and fans some clarity but also protect the idols from intense public scrutiny about their personal lives.

itsjustme @itsjustme1478 maybe by night they’ll say something if they want the news channels to stop reporting @DIORKOOKZ It’s 1 pm there I know their PR team is tiredmaybe by night they’ll say something if they want the news channels to stop reporting @DIORKOOKZ It’s 1 pm there I know their PR team is tired 😭😭 maybe by night they’ll say something if they want the news channels to stop reporting

BTSfangirl @Koreanvibes2021 we are all going to get more beautiful pictures of them together

#BTSV #JENNIE #TAENNIE #welovetaehyung



Ok If it’s all true 🥺 we will get to see a beautiful couple togetherwe are all going to get more beautiful pictures of them togetherOk #BigHit and #YGEntertainment please support your artists and make the statement now If it’s all true 🥺 we will get to see a beautiful couple together 😍 we are all going to get more beautiful pictures of them together 🙈🙈#BTSV #JENNIE #TAENNIE #welovetaehyung Ok #BigHit and #YGEntertainment please support your artists and make the statement now 🙏 https://t.co/9K9jNRfXYC

Kaa @hazelltatae IS REAL KIM TAEHYUNG AND JENNIE? please I need clarification from bighit or yg entertainment IS REAL KIM TAEHYUNG AND JENNIE? please I need clarification from bighit or yg entertainment 😭😭😭 https://t.co/HZFIjJTKAd

Kaa @hazelltatae "Hello, this is Big Hit Music", I need confirm now 🥹 "Hello, this is Big Hit Music", I need confirm now 🥹

yanna @yannadmp20 me waiting for yg or big hit to confirm if that rlly was taehyung and jennie me waiting for yg or big hit to confirm if that rlly was taehyung and jennie https://t.co/nG1aetsgUQ

Fans remind each other that this isn’t the first time YG Entertainment has given a response like this. Earlier, when there were rumors about BLACKPINK’s Rosé supposedly dating veteran actor Kang Dong-won, YG Entertainment had given a similar response. They had said that it was difficult to confirm since it’s the artist’s private life.

However, when speculations about the alleged pair’s dating life continued, the agency issued a new statement denying the dating rumors. They made the statement to end the intense media and fan scrutiny of BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s life.

BTS' agency, HYBE, on the other hand, reacted to the rumors about V and Jennie for the first time since the rumors began in 2022. However, based on fan reactions, this didn't seem enough to them. Some said that artists' agencies need to take more stringent steps to protect their privacy and release a more definitive statement.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s alleged dating saga: Summary

It all started last year when V accidentally followed the BLACKPINK singer on Instagram before immediately unfollowing her. Although he was quick to unfollow her, fans noticed and the Sweet Night singer alleged that Instagram was "difficult to understand."

The dating rumors gained traction again when an alleged photo of the two vacationing in Jeju Islands circulated on the internet. There were some more alleged pictures leaked from their trip, causing chaos on the internet amongst K-pop fans.

While fans had a raging debate about whether the pictures were photoshopped or doctored or real, media outlets conducted their own investigation. Reportedly, hotel and airline staff also confirmed that V and Jennie were indeed together.

At the time, YG Entertainment released a short statement revealing they could not say much on the matter and couldn't give any further clarifications. Meanwhile, BIG HIT MUSIC chose to remain entirely silent on the issue.

Not just in Korea, the BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie allegedly went on a date in New York last year, where they were stationed for their personal schedules. They were last spotted at BORN PINK’s private dancing party allegedly hugging and dancing together.

However, there has been no confirmation of the rumors by either of the idols and fans seem to be awaiting a more detailed statement from both their agencies.

Poll : 0 votes