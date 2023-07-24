5 skincare steps to tackle dullness in Summer 2023

With the advent of summer, layering one skincare product over the other feels redundant. One needs lightweight skincare products that aid the issues of the skin while protecting and nourishing the skin.

Change in weather also entails a change in products. For instance, people with sensitive skin must opt for products containing arnica, colloidal oatmeal, and allantoin as they have a soothing effect.

Summer not only makes the skin sweat but it also makes the skin dull owing to factors like tanning. From cleansers to sunscreen, there's a list of ideal products that combat summer dullness.

Tackle dullness in Summer 2023 with these 5 essential skincare steps

Most skincare lovers go beyond the CTM (Cleanse-Tone-Moisturize) routine to get glowy, hydrated skin during summer. Here is a five-step skincare routine you can follow to combat dullness in Summer 2023:

1) Begin with a hydrating cleanser

Choosing a cleanser that doesn't strip the skin of its natural oils is essential as it is the first step in any skincare regime.

The Fresh Soy Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser is a paraben-free, Clean at Sephora, a hydrating formulation that is gentle yet proven to remove impurities and makeup while balancing, softening, and hydrating all skin tones and skin types.

It is enriched with ingredients like soy proteins that improve the elasticity of the skin, aloe to hydrate and soothe skin, and cucumber extract to help calm skin.

This gentle cleanser retails for $39 at Sephora.

2) Use a hydrating toner

Toner tackles the greasy-skin situation caused by sunscreen and the heat. Hence, using a hydrating toner provides a fresh, nourishing layer prior to using a moisturizer.

The Rhode Glazing Milk is a lightweight, nutrient-rich essence that boosts barrier function and provides luminous hydration instantly. The Rhode website claims it is Hailey Bieber's essential prep step before starting her skincare routine.

Using a toner like this formulated to soothe irritated skin, helps prepare a hydrated base for moisturizer and makeup too. The Rhode Glazing Milk consists of Beta-Glucan, a ceramide trio, and a magnesium, zinc+copper blend all of which hydrate the skin and fight dullness.

This vegan, cruelty-free toning milk retails for $29 on the Rhode Skin website.

3) Serum to quench thirsty skin

Serums add a layer of hydration to the skin without suffocating it. The best part about using a serum is that it can be incorporated into the skincare routine in the daytime or night.

During summer, it is best to use a serum consisting of ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalene, or niacinamide. Serums are available as per skin concerns as well.

Ideal for Summer 2023, the Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Gel is formulated with Vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid. An oil-free serum, this replenishes moisture and combats dullness to reveal radiance. This serum can also be used as a moisturizer for acne-prone skin.

Ideal for all skin types, this alcohol-free, fragrance-free serum retails for $90 on the Skinceuticals website.

4) Nourish with a lightweight Moisturizer

One can choose moisturizers with actives, especially gel formulations that don't leave skin feeling heavy and greasy in summer.

A moisturizer forms a protective barrier between the skin and external stressors while nourishing the skin.

Tatcha's bestseller The Water Cream is a lightweight water cream with pore-refining botanicals. A clarifying formulation, it aids smooth, balanced skin, enhancing healthy aging.

Comprising of Japanese superfoods like algae, green tea, leopard lily, and wild rose, this anti-oxidant-rich, non-comedogenic, oil-free water cream retails for $70 on Tatcha's official website.

5) Never skip sunscreen

Sunscreen is not only a Summer 2023 essential but an important aspect of skincare all year round. Apart from reducing the effect of harmful UV rays on the skin, sunscreen protects from tanning and combats dullness too.

The ideal sunscreen range begins from SPF 30 and higher.

The Supergoop Every. Single. Face Watery Lotion SPF 50 is a simple, refreshing, and cooling sunscreen formulation.

With a non-greasy finish and clean chemical formulation, this water and sweat-resistant sunscreen retails for $34 on the Supergoop website.

Starting from cleansing and ending at sunscreen, this five-step skincare routine will help you tackle dullness and get through Summer 2023 with effective formulations.