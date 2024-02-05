7 best hairstyles at Grammys 2024 

Not for the faint of heart, the six-decade-old Grammy Awards have bestowed their highest honors and adorned the red carpet with innovative hairstyles and beauty trends. The Grammys Awards ceremony in 2024 showcased recent beauty trends, ranging from bold makeup choices to creative hairstyles, leaving an indelible mark on the global beauty scene.

Grammy Awards events consistently deliver on their promises, featuring outstanding concerts from the best in the music world and the heart-racing, edge-of-the-seat award ceremony. The beauty aspect of the event carries itself with poise, complemented by the presence of blazing stars and Hollywood's elite. The beauty front of the event is set ablaze with the hottest hairstyles and special fashion moments.

The top 7 hairstyles showcased at the 2024 Grammys red carpet

From Dua Lipa playing off her metallic silver Courreges gown with striking ruby red waves to the best R&B album prizewinner Victoria Monét flaunting her piece-y bangs on a sleek-up hairdo, the 2024 Grammys red carpet showcased a diverse array of hairstyles that are worth trying.

Here are the seven best hairstyles handpicked by Team Sportskeeda, gracing the Grammys red carpet in 2024 and winning over the hearts of the majority of beauty enthusiasts.

Dua Lipa

Victoria Monet

Miley Cyrus

Lana Del Rey

Janelle Monáe

Taylor Swift

Halle Bailey

1) Dua Lipa: Ruby-red tresses

Dua Lipa’s ruby-red tresses can inspire a beauty buff's spring-summer style. Dua’s silver dress accents her sharp features, and her ruby-red tresses add a soft grunge edge to the elegant attire. To highlight her Grammy hairstyle, Dua Lipa sported bronzed, glowing cheeks, violet-flecked eyes, and a glossy pink lip shine with her ruby-red waves.

2) Victoria Monet: Flattering bangs

Though bangs are not for everyone, Victoria Monet’s piece-y bangs are a perfect cover-up for globally accepted flattering bangs. Glorifying the 2024 Grammys red carpet, Victoria has an elevated take on the slicked-back bun, with her hair pulled back into a sleek updo along with a few wiry pieces of hair highlighting her side face.

3) Miley Cyrus: Teased-to-the-Heavens Bouffant

Taking inspiration from the Dolly Parton hairstyle, Miley Cyrus made a bold statement at the 2024 Grammys red carpet. Adorned in a gold-shimmered and bejeweled gown, Miley opted for a teased-to-the-high-heavens bouffant hairstyle. A little messy and untouched for a sensual look, Miley showcased her confidence with a gravity-defying mane, featuring warm caramel highlights framing her face.

4) Lana Del Rey: Hair with heavy fringes

Lana Del Ray donned her trademark free-flowing black tresses with heavy fringes and a satin bow-pin accented with kohl eyes, fluttery lashes, and an ombré nude lip. Her black-netted skater dress elegantly highlighted her features, creating a captivating look as she posed for the Grammy photo shoot.

5) Janelle Monáe: Short hair with minimal curls

Janelle’s new short haircut exuded sleek and chic vibes, featuring minimal curls that adorned the 2024 Grammy red carpet. Adding a lot of definition to her face, Monáe's classic cat eye perfectly matched the hairstyle, catering to the oomph factor.

6) Taylor Swift: Asymmetrical single braid

With her blonde locks swept into an asymmetrical hairstyle and a single braid in the middle, Taylor Swift wore her trademark red lip to give off a punkish romance. Walking the red carpet for the Grammy Awards 2024, Swift accessorized her black and white outfit with dark liners for a moody ombré effect.

7) Halle Bailey: Wavy Mermaid curls

Halle Bailey, known for her dusky beauty, stunned everyone with her mesmerizing mermaid look. She flaunted glossy, hip-grazing, dark wavy curls, accentuating her perfect hourglass figure. Adorning her eyes with gilded makeup, with a hint of elegance to her overall appearance, Halle's radiant, glowing skin further enhanced her natural beauty, leaving everyone in awe of her stunning presence on the Grammy Award 2024 red carpet.

The Grammy Awards 2024 featured a plethora of hairstyles that truly stood out and deserved high praise. The standout looks of the night were truly impressive and worth acknowledging.