Dua Lipa’s look for the Argylle Premiere in London wins the internet: “Goddess of the universe"

Dua Lipa, the 28-year-old singer, appeared in London for the premiere of her upcoming movie Argylle, exuding a glamorous look. Lipa embraced the sequin gown from Gucci with her fresh hair color on the red carpet.

She glammed up her look by adding sparkling makeup, which was praised by the fans. As soon as Dua Lipa uploaded the pictures on her personal Instagram account, a fan with the username @vladimiravina commented:

@vladimiravina commented " Goddess of the universe" at Dua's latest red carpet look ( Image via @Dua Lipa/ Instagram)

Dua's latest look was appreciated by several other fans. Such comments are etched below.

In recent days, Dua Lipa has shared several glamorous looks, setting the trends for the red-carpet looks. She attended the Critics Choice Awards wearing a Prada gown, earlier this month. For that event, Lipa chose a sparkling edgy appeal which was reiterated in this movie premiere event. She chose the sequined Gucci gown while showcasing her reddish wavy locks.

Dua Lipa's latest red carpet-look garnered appreciation

Dua Lipa, the British vocalist, joined her fellow mates for the movie Argylle in London. The cast which included Bryce Dallas Howard, Matthew Vaughn, Claudia Schiffer, John Cena, Rob Delaney, Jing Lusi, Ariana DeBose, Sofia Boutella, Henry Cavill, and Matthew, attended the premiere.

During this movie premiere, Dua said to the press,

"It's my first time doing anything like this, so I'm super grateful to Matthew for giving me this opportunity. What I love is just how generous he was with all his advice and just sitting down and explaining to me the different ways on how to get a better performance out of myself."

For this event, Lipa chose a sleek gown from Gucci, designed with purple and maroon sequin, forming a glamorous appeal. The sweetheart neckline, trimmed with black velvet fabric, augmented the look further. With the structured ensemble, Lipa chose a collar necklace from Cartier and added rings from the same brand.

She adorned the sparkling makeup with the look while keeping her eyes smokey. Her wavy maroon-dyed hair complemented the overall look. This particular look was appreciated by fans, commenting she was the goddess.

Read more: Fans swooned over the new Calvin Klein campaign shoot of Jeremy Allen White

Here's how fans have reacted to her look:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Not only her dress but also her hair was appreciated by fans. A follower of Lipa named @Juliasmithofficial said that her hair looked amazing. Another follower remarked that she is beautiful and she is doing well.

Fans appreciated the fresh look of Dua at the Arghylle premiere in London ( Image via @Dua Lipa/Instagram)

@mtvuk commented on the post while calling the Levitating singer the bestie. One of her fans compared Lipa with Shakira and the gown with Wolf.

Read more: Fans loved Kylie Jenner's Jean Paul Gaultier look at Paris Haute Couture

Evaluating all the fans' reactions, it is quite obvious that netizens have appreciated her fresh glimmery sequin dress.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here