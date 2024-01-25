Kylie Jenner’s look for the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show wins the internet: “Hey gorgeous”

Kylie Jenner's look awed her fans at Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture show. After the Golden Globe Awards show, the 26-year-old fashion icon appeared publically at the Paris Haute Couture Week, where she wore a white sheer gown, mirroring the old Hollywood aesthetics.

Kylie Jenner, the mother of two, attended the show solo, striking poses before lenses and weaving her curly black locks. Kylie's gown was structured after taking inspiration from comfy sleepwear, while the sheer layers augmented the glamorous appeal.

The fans, however, seemed quite rejoiced to see her fresh look. One internet user tweeted a gif of Joey, one of the characters of FRIENDS, a timeless rom-com show.

Many followers have appreciated her look as well. They enjoyed Kylie's very basic and natural look.

Kylie Jenner embraced a comfy and natural look at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show

Kylie Jenner reached Paris, the native of her current boyfriend, Timothee Chalament, to join the Haute Couture. In this event, Kylie adorned the soft glam-up looks. She chose a cream-accented gown crafted in a layering fashion.

The style icon draped an opaque mini-dress in white, structured with a sweetheart neckline. On the top of it, the dress is layered with a white sheer fabric, reflecting the diva spirit. Kylie uploaded some snaps of her fresh look on her Instagram, where fans flooded the comment box with appreciation.

Kylie wore towering heels, designed with transparent contours, while she kept her black locks in a curly approach. She embraced some rings with sharp embellishment. She matched silver earrings in the same structure—an assortment of tweets flooded over her soft look.

While a fan tweeted that she does not age well, another one said Kylie's style had a different style statement. Some fans praised her styling ideas, saying she is gorgeous. On her personal Instagram account, fans hovered over her account and wrote appreciation notes. It took no time to reach 142k likes on her fresh upload.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Fans loved the fresh look of Kylie Jenner at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show

At Jean Paul Gaultier's show, Kylie Jenner embraced the old Hollywood aesthetics with sleepwear and cream-accented sheer fabric. Keeping the natural look, the style icon showcased the opulent appeal, which seemed a big nod from her fans.

