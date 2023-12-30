Timothee Chalamet shoe collection: 5 best shoes owned by the actor

Timothee Chalamet, the 28-year-old Hollywood sensation, has carved a distinct niche for himself in the fashion industry along with his acting career. His appearances on red carpets in sleek black dresses to halter-neck jackets, have sparked a renewed interest in his style choices.

The fashion purists share equal interests in his footwear as well. His social media presence highlights his penchant for sneakers, marking him as a prominent sneakerhead.

While the actor was spotted wearing affordable Treton and Converse sneakers, his Louis Vuitton footwear completed him equally. Chamalet's diverse footwear collection, ranging from black leather boots to high-end sneakers, highlights his fashion choices.

So, here are some of the best footwear of the actor.

Top footwear from Timothee Chalamet's collection

1) Adidas Samba X Wales Bonner

As the street fashion maven, Timothee Chalamet portrayed distinctive style inspiration. In the summer of 2023, he showed up on the street, eating pizza and donning a minimalistic outfit. He wore a New York Yankees jersey, narrow-fit Celine denim jeans, and a pair of Adidas Samba x Wales Bonner.

This sneaker is the by-product of the collaboration between British Jamaican designer Grace Wales Bonner and Adidas. The shoe boasts stitching detailing at the heel, featuring beige suede panels. With the green three stripes, the outsole features a gum rubber sole.

Currently, Adidas is not selling this sneaker, but one can obtain it for $1720 from Farfetch.

2) The Tretorn Suede Sneaker

Timothee Chalamet's Instagram is filled with a lot of his casual posts, and this one is one of them. Timothee shared a candid picture, donning a comfortable grey tee shirt and pink corduroy pants. Among everything, his gray sneakers took the most attention.

The sneaker was from Trenton, structured in mid-top, exuding minimalistic aesthetics. Its corduroy upper in suede provides a classic elegance, designed in two shades of gray. The sole, however, is constructed of rubber, ensuring durability.

The interesting fact about the sneaker is its affordable price. One can purchase the sneaker for $32 from e-commerce stores like Amazon or Walmart. However, this particular kick is not available at the store currently.

3) Christian LouBoutin Vida Viva Sneakers

The styling exploration of this young actor seems pretty experimental. In an Instagram story, Timothee Chalamet donned a cropped puffer jacket, a long tee shirt, and an Adidas jogger - a perfect set of gym essentials. Hanging a gray scarf around his neck, he brought a modish appeal to his outfit, while the white sneakers complemented his attire.

Chalamet added a pair of white Christian Louboutin Vida Viva sneakers to his collection. The shoe looked pretty dapper, as Christian Louboutin is famous for such creations. On the white canvas, the sneakers have touches of vibrant orange and navy blue bordering.

The white midsole and the sharp embellishments are the standout parts, while the transparent cap on the top and the upper of the midsole add a modish appeal incessantly. Currently, this shoe is not available anywhere.

4) Louis Vuitton Sneakers at Movie Premiere

Timothee Chalamet in Louis Vuitton sneakers (Image via Pinterest/Esquire UK)

Timothee Chalamet attended his movie premiere in Los Angeles, covering himself in Louis Vuitton. He wore the red ensemble from the luxury brand's fresh men's collection, draping a monochromatic outfit.

He wore a red suit and matching pants for the premiere, while the white sneakers drew attention. The sneakers were designed in white and gray, while the spikes at the outsole enhanced their fashionable appeal.

5) Haider Ackermann's Black Boot

In 2019, the young actor attended the Australian premiere of his movie "The King" wearing the Haider Ackermann suit and a cow boot. The black boot exuded sophistication, effortlessly complementing his royal blue ensemble.

The actor's footwear collection does not end here. His Vans Old Skool Canvas Sneakers showcase his penchant for casual aesthetics, which he paired with a blue monster sock. Also, his Converse Chuck Taylor sneaker on the red carpet awestruck the fans, exhibiting his meekness.