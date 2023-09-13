5 most trendy Adidas sneakers of 2023

Everywhere sneakerhads look, they will eventually see someone in a pair of Adidas sneakers, whether it be Samba, Gazelle, or Ultraboost shoes. This year, the Three Stripes brand has left an indelible mark on the fashion industry with its tremendous footwear lineup. From TikTok to red carpets, Adidas sneakers have dominated the sneaker game on a whole other level with the best Adidas shoes of 2023.

Sneaker enthusiasts are no strangers to the brand's history since the 1950s, yet Adidas’ classic shoes remain a trending category for 2023. Sneakerhads must have seen modern elements introduced to classics like Gazelles and Sambas that both stand the test of time and align with current trend cycles. Additionally, the German label has taken inspiration from various trends, ensuring its place in the sneaker spotlight.

Adidas' reputation doesn’t merely rest on its laurels. New performance releases like the Ultraboost Light and innovations like the 3D-printed midsole have also pushed the boundaries of footwear technology.

Gazelles and 4 other trendy Adidas sneakers of 2023 that everyone shuold know about

1) Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneakers

Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneakers (Image via Getty)

Priced at $190 on Adidas' official stores and its retailers, the Ultraboost Light Sneaker is not just a sneaker, it's an experience. Released in February 2023, it boasts a suite of updates from its predecessors, the Ultraboost 22 and Ultraboost 21. The shoe's main draw is the new Light BOOST material, 30% lighter than previous versions, providing energy-packed strides.

Its continental rubber ensures that the feet remain firmly on the ground. Moreover, the redesigned Linear Energy Point of these Adidas sneakers further enhances its desirability by ensuring responsiveness with every step. The shoe's PRIMEKNIT+ fabric guarantees breathability, and its commitment to sustainability with a lower carbon footprint is the cherry on top.

2) Adidas Samba Sneakers

The Samba is no longer just a football shoe. Over its 75-year journey, it has traversed various domains and emerged as a versatile fashion icon. Its domination over the 2023 street style scenario is evident. From casual strolls to semi-formal events, these Adidas Sneakers has made its mark.

Trendsetters and celebrities alike have adorned their feet with Sambas, making it one of the must-have shoes this year at only $100. Available on the official Adidas website, the classic black or white leather options remain as fan favorites. However, for those looking for a unique twist, the silver and bright blue collaborations with Wales Bonner and Sporty & Rich are hard to ignore.

3) Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers (Image via Getty)

The Stan Smith is more than a shoe, it's a legacy. These sneakers have transitioned from the tennis court to becoming a cultural symbol. Its re-launch in 2023 also brought along sustainable upgrades without compromising on style.

The shoe, which is made with Primegreen and rubber waste, shows Adidas' commitment to sustainability. Its versatile color palette ensures it remains a must-have for every sneaker enthusiast. For men, it's available at $100, while the $110 price tag is quoted for the women's version on Adidas' webstores and its retailers.

4) Adidas Superstar Sneakers

Adidas Superstar Sneakers (Image via Getty)

The Superstar sneakers represents Adidas' genius in understanding timeless design. First introduced in 1970 as a basketball shoe, it now rules the street style domain. It's no wonder that it's the most Instagrammed shoe, with its iconic low-profile silhouette and the classic shell-toe detail.

Its appeal lies in its adaptability. For those who love the classic designs of sneakers or someone who stays up-to-date with the latest trends, this particular model of Adidas sneakers fulfills all their wishes at only $100.

5) Adidas Gazelles Sneakers

Lastly, these Adidas sneakers at $100, stand out as the sneaker of the moment. Lyst Index Q1 2023 rated it as one of the hottest products since its retro vibe is combined with modern nuances, making it an irresistible choice. Just pay a visit to the official website of Adidas and anyone can have this pair.

Its surging popularity can be credited to style icons and celebrities who have seamlessly integrated it into various looks. From casual outings to athletic endeavors, the Gazelle promises unmatched style and comfort.

2023 has been a hallmark year for Adidas, with a blend of its iconic classics and innovative designs taking center stage. All the Adidas sneakers tell their own stories, rooted in history yet perfectly aligned with modern trends. So, whether or not someone is a sneaker aficionado or looking to upgrade their footwear collection, these Adidas offerings promise unparalleled style and performance.