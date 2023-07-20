Adidas Originals Superstar XLG sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Since the launch of the Adidas Originals Superstar in 1969, it has been ruling the sneaker world. This basketball-friendly sneaker dominates the streets as well.

Most Gen Zs love the classic Superstar model. The retro features of the sneaker are still noticeable, along with a lot of innovations.

The Adidas Superstar sneaker has had many iterations of innovation. No matter how many changes it has been through, comfort has never been compromised. The latest XLG series is another showcase of some concoctions.

Understanding the demands of GenZ, XLG comes in two colors - black and white. It hit the shelves on July 17, 2023. With rubber outsole and textile lining, this superstar is available in any Adidas store and on the website. The pair retails for $140.

Recently launched Adidas Superstar XLG comes in two different colors, shaping the GenZ fashion

The comfort and cushioning of the superstar model were so good that it became the favorite brand for more than 80% of basketball players just four years after its launch.

When the sneakers war was going on among all the popular brands, Converse’s All-Star was reigning on the basketball court. Thus, Adidas’ designer Chris Severn decided to focus on the paucity.

Understanding Converse’s susceptibility, they designed the Superstar to compensate for Converse's failings. They infused leather, instead of canvas, and urged the players to try on it. To get a high response, Chris Severn and his team visited basketball courts often.

So the evolution of the Superstar is based on the trial and error method with the understanding of audience demand. In Goodreads, Peter Hook, the American rock musician shared:

“Adidas produced a limited-edition pair of Haçienda trainers, designed by Yohji Yamamoto (Saville has worked with Yohji since the late 1980s, creating his catalogues and advertisements).They retailed for £345, but people queued up from midnight just to be first through the doors to buy a pair. The shoes disappeared in twenty minutes - all soled out.”

Adidas Superstar XLG is an example of its evolution process. All the retro features are present in this model with little modification. The rubberized sole with a flat base gives extra comfort during jumps.

The design of the sneaker is quite fluffy and round shaped, which makes the shoe more durable on the basketball court. For people who love hip-hop styling, this leather-molded sneaker provides a perfect hippie look. The brand describes the XLG sneakers,

"Designed in 1969, the Adidas Superstar shoes were meant to shine on the hardwood — and they did. But they also went way beyond that, earning a prized place in the hip-hop world and, soon, mainstream culture. They continue to evolve even now, and this release proves it. With details reminiscent of an '80s aesthetic, they sport an all-leather upper and stylized ostrich pattern for a subtle kick of style. A special lace jewel is the finishing touch on this classic made modern once again."

Launched in two base colors, black and white, XLG has the contrast color works. The black gets golden highlights, and the white pair has a glossy silhouette. The bumps all over the sneakers create that hippie look when the golden lace lock and brand log tag offer elegance.

The black variation is structured with a wide white sole for better cushioning, and the upper leather is mingled with glossy and matte stripes in the same colors. The bumps of the white variant on the leather silhouette are missing in this one.

The Herzogenaurach-based sneaker giant has set an example of extraordinary creativity and reinvention. The superstar XLG hit the shelves on July 17, 2023, and fans can buy it for $140.