Nike sportswear “Remix” collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The Oregon sportswear giant, Nike brings its fans new collections and designs quite often. The Nike Sportswear remix collection is one that fans absolutely love and the experiments with the colors only add joy to the collection.

The Nike Remix collection will be launched on Saturday, July 15, 2023, with different price tags. In this series, there will be some sneakers from Duke and Air Force 1 models. All of them are hued with pop-up colors like University Red or Stadium Green. The price starts from $120 and fans can avail of it from any Nike store after the launch on Saturday.

The recent experimental trend of this brand can be seen in the Remix collection. The split branding trends continue in these pairs and it will give sneakerheads fresh designs and soothing color baths. While two hues white and azure soothe the eyes, the warm red will drive the boldness.

Nike Remix Collection brings several fresh looks with different color hues

Nike Dunk Low "Chicago Split"( Image via Twitter/justfreshkicks)

Since its first look in November 2022, fans are hanging around for the launch of Nike Dunk Low "Chicago Split". This leather-fashioned sneaker is covered with white and red block patches on it. That popular swoosh logo and the split trend continue here too. Sneakerheads can get this pair from any of the brand's stores for $120.

The Dunk High Split is another hot upcoming release from this sports juggernaut. The white leather base with grey-hued patchwork creates a sober yet cool look. The split swoosh logo is a little colorful here. The combination of Navy Blue and Sky Blue on the logo with stitches enhances its features.

These sneakers will be available at the brand's retails stores for $125.

In the upcoming sneaker releases in 2023, Air Force 1Low Split will also hit the stores on July 15, 2023. The light Sky Blue and White silhouette of this sneaker is embedded in the Split Swoosh logo in the Navy Blue shade. The ‘AIR’ engraved on the heels highlights its Air Force series.

Clad in different shades of blue-hues, this cool beast can be availed for $130.

Nike’s Air Force 1Low Split ( Image via Grailify)

The color play of the Air Force 1 series continues with Air Force 1 Mid Split 'Summit White Stadium Green. The brand describes the shoe as follows:

The radiance lives on in the Air Force 1 '07. This b-ball original offers a fresh look with stitched overlays, crisp leather and the perfect amount of colour. Colour-blocking on the sole and Swooshes is combined with mismatched logos for a look that's part retro, part modern and all you."

The variation of white is quite prominent here. A Coconut Milk White-hued sole can be easily differentiated from the Summit White patchwork on the sneaker body. The Stadium Green leathered looks pretty decent with the Black and white Split Swoosh logo. The price for this sneaker $140.

The Blazer series from this brand has been a great attraction for collaborators. The new launch of the Blazer Low 77 will bring another beauty to their collection. The tumble of White and Grey creates a classy-looking pair with a clean mudguard. The split logo of this sportswear giant and those three dots designs give the pair a fresh look.

The last addition of this remix collection is the Air Trainer 1 “ Split” and this new launch was highly anticipated. The combination of Coconut Milk White and the university definitely a bold example of its color experiment. The tongue tag is designed with the Nike traditional logo concurred with the Air mark.

As mentioned earlier, the shoes will be launched on Saturday, July 15, 2023, and can be purchased at the brand's retail outlets.