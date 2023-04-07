Nike Air Force 1 Low Split "Light Silver" sneakers: Where to get, price and more explored

Nike has continued to maintain its number one position as a sportswear label throughout 2022 and continues to do so in 2023. As the label steps into the fourth month of 2023, it's standing up to its stature as a footwear genius by launching multiple iconic makeovers of its classic and popular sneaker models like Air Jordan, Air Max, Air Force and Dunks

In 2022, the Swoosh label paid special attention to the Air Force 1 sneaker model, as it celebrated the 40th anniversary of the beloved silhouette. The label is now continuing the streak by adding more colorways to the AF1's catalog. The latest makeover to appear of the silhouette comes clad with split swoosh detail.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Split makeover is given a neutral makeover with hues like light silver, white and black forming a classic and timeless color scheme. An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low Split in "Light Silver" color scheme hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Split "Light Silver" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Split "Light Silver" sneakers comes clad in a timeless color scheme (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bruce Kilgore, the legendary sneaker designer of the swoosh label, introduced the legendary Air Force 1 sneaker to the world in 1982.

The shoe model was originally released as a basketball sneaker lineup but has slowly been developed into more of a lifestyle choice. Sneakerheads all over the world don the Air Force 1 Low sneaker as a streetwear look.

The sneaker model has continued to garner the attention of the sneaker community for four decades and has had many collaborative makeovers. It has been recognized for its clean aesthetic and appealing characteristics. The Nike website describes the story and history of the sneaker model as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The latest sneaker comes clad in a "Light Silver/Black/White/Coconut Milk/Stadium Green" color scheme.

The upper of the sneaker comes constructed out of a mix of tumbled and smooth leather. The tumbled leather in a light silver hue is added on the eyestays, forefoot, heels and half of the swoosh logo. The base of the sneaker is clad in white and comes accentuated on the perforated vamp, tongues, quarter panels, heel tabs and tongue tags.

The tongue tag features unusual branding with half retro and half modern "Nike" logo. The same detail is added on the heel tabs and insoles with half black and half stadium green branding. The look is finished off with coconut milk midsoles and 'light silver/white' rubber outsoles.

The sneaker pair is rumored to drop via Nike, SNKRS and select retailers in 2023 for $130.

