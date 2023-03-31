Nike Air Force 1 Low "Celestine Blue and Lemon Wash" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has been at the top of its game throughout 2022 and is now continuing to do so this year as well. As the label continues to stand up to its number one position, it debuts multiple iconic makeovers upon its classic and popular sneaker models such as Air Jordans, Maxs, Air Force's, Dunks, and more.

One of the major reasons for the swoosh label's success in 2022 is that the label lavishly celebrated the 40th anniversary of the legendary Air Force 1 sneaker model. The streak is now being continued by releasing more makeovers upon the silhouette, with the latest makeover upon Air Force 1 Low sneaker model being "Celestine Blue and Lemon Wash."

The sneakers are clad in multi-pattered hues and textiles, making the makeover perfect for spring 2023. It is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on April 13, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Celestine Blue and Lemon Wash" sneakers, which are perfect for spring 2023

The swoosh label debuted its classic Air Force 1 silhouette as part of the basketball shoe lineup in 1982. Since then, the silhouette has continued to rule the sneaker sphere for four decades. The model is the brainchild of legendary swoosh label veteran Bruce Kilgore.

The Air Force 1 silhouette was quickly accepted by the sneakerheads due to its clean and aesthetic look; its impact is huge over the sneaker sphere and it still comes clad in fresh makeovers even after 40 years.

The latest makeover, Nike Air Force 1 Low "Celestine Blue and Lemon Wash" sneakers are a fresh take upon the silhouette, featuring multiple light and vibrant colors that give the model a spring look. The official SNKRS site introduces the latest makeover as:

"More than the greening of trees and the unfurling of tulips and daisies, this fresh take on the AF1 '07 proves that spring is here. Powdery pastels grounded in off-black and sun-kissed tan take you far from winter, while rich layers of floral jacquard, corduroy and wild animal prints announce your arrival with budding enthusiasm."

The sneakers' upper region comes constructed out of a mix of multiple materials including corduroy, jacquard loom, and suede in a "Celestine Blue/Off Noir/Arctic Orange/Teal Tint/Tour Yellow/Citron Tint" color scheme. The medial and lateral quarter panels are clad in artic orange floral jacquard. Ornate floral details continue upon the vamp in a celestine blue hue, making it a perfect spring addition to someone's wardrobe.

The corduroy blue makes up the overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot and heel tabs. A minty teal hue is added upon the eyestay area, while citron tint laces are added for a contrasting look. An animalistic leopard pattern is added to the heel tabs and zebra-striped insoles and the entire look is finished off with a yellow sole unit and black suede profile swooshes.

The Air Force 1 Low "Celestine Blue and Lemon Wash" sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in women's sizes at a retail price of $125 on April 13, 2023.

