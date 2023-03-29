Nike Air Force 1 Low “Fireberry” shoes: Price and more details explored 

In 2022, the Nike Air Force 1 turned 40, and to commemorate the milestone, the Swoosh company unveiled a handful of fresh colorways of the iconic style.

More hues are anticipated to be released this year, and the corporation has no intention of slowing down. The shoe firm most recently debuted a brand new "Fireberry" colorway of the design.

In the upcoming weeks of 2023, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Fireberry" version is anticipated to go on sale. The SNKRS app, Nike's website, and a few other online and offline retailers will sell these shoes, but the shoe brand is keeping the launch date a secret. It is predicted that they will cost $115 per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Fireberry” shoes is dressed in varying tones of pink

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Air Force 1 design was first presented in 1982 by Bruce Kilgore, a skilled and experienced designer for the Swoosh company. It has since been adopted by a few well-known GRs and businesses, especially in the past few years. Streetwear devotees have come to depend on this footwear as a critical piece of their wardrobe because of its well-known visually pleasing attributes.

Nike also celebrated its 40th birthday in style with the involvement of Billie Eilish, Louis Vuitton, and other members from the entertainment and lifestyle industries.

More themed Nike Air Force 1 hues will be released this year in dozens of fresh looks for spring, including the newest "Fireberry" ensemble.

On the Swoosh website, the foundation of the silhouette was highlighted as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further reads,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Here's a detailed look at the uppers of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The new pair, which is somewhat evocative of the "Cosmic Fuchsia" AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High, immerses in a tonal arrangement throughout its upper and sole unit. The Achilles' Heel panel as well as profile swooshes have brighter finishes, while the smooth layer top has a darker color.

The uniform is broken up by "Metallic Silver" lace dubraes, while the famous midsole and traction of Air Force 1 return in dark pink.

The "Fireberry" Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe is expected to be available soon. If you want timely alerts about launch dates and other news, keep an eye on the brand's website or the SNRKS app.

In addition to the aforementioned Nike Air Force 1 shoes, the Swoosh label also gave a similar “Fireberry” makeover to another iconic Nike Dunk Low silhouette, which will be dropped exclusively in women’s sizes with a $110 price tag.

