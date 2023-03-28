Nike Dunk Low "Fireberry" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to remain at the top of its game as it stepped into the year 2023. The label has retained the title of a footwear genius by releasing eye-catching makeovers upon its classic sneaker models such as Jordans, Air Force 1, Dunk, Air Max, and more.

The American label debuted many new sneaker models in its catalog in 2023, including the Tatum 1, Sabrina 1, Ja 1, Air Max 270 Go, Air Max Pulse, and more. Other than launching new technologically updated and innovative designs to its sneaker lineup, the label has also paid special attention to its already classic Dunk sneaker model in 2023.

The latest colorway to refashion the silhouette is the Dunk Low "Fireberry." While the official release date for the Dunk Low Premium "Fireberry" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers during the Holidays 2023, exclusively in women's sizes.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Fireberry" sneakers, set to debut exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Fireberry" sneakers will be debuted exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label launched its iconic Dunk sneaker model as part of their basketball shoe lineup in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk silhouette is the brainchild of legendary sneaker designer Peter Moore, who is credited with designing many other popular Nike shoes such as the Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model was quick to reach the heights of popularity among Nike enthusiasts and became a fan-favorite due to its clean construct, unique look, and two-toned color schemes. The swoosh label, introducing the sneaker model on its official site, states:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The latest to debut on the line is the Dunk Low "FireBerry," set for release in Spring 2023. The silhouette comes clad in a "Black / Fireberry / White" color scheme. The silhouette's color blocking is aesthetically similar to the "BTTYS" (Be True to Your School) offerings. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material.

The underlay of the sneaker forgoes its traditional white-hued base and opts for black instead. The black hue is seen accented upon the perfortaed toe boxes, medial panels, ankle collars, tongues, and rubber outsoles.

The black base is overlaid with contrasts of hot pink, aka fireberry panels, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, heel counters, laces, and the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles.

Branding details of the shoe also appear in the fireberry hue, including the tongue tags, heel tabs, and sockliners. The look is finished off with white rubber midsoles. The Dunk Low "Fireberry" sneakers are rumored to be released during the Holidays of 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at a price ranging from $110 to $115.

