Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Parisian luxury fashion label Louis Vuitton is reuniting with the Japanese fashion designer Yayoi Kusama to launch an apparel and accessories collection. The duo previously worked together in 2012, when Louis Vuitton was helmed by Marc Jacobs.

The dynamic duo is dressing apparel and accessories items with an infinity theme in mind. The collaborative collection, dubbed the Painted Dots, will bring some of the most distinctive elements upon the Parisian brand's product offering.

The collaborative collection is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Louis Vuitton on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

More about the upcoming Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collection - the Painted Dots - which features apparel and accessory items

In 2006, Marc Jacobs, the then-creative director of Vuitton, collaborated with Kusama at her studio in Tokyo. Kusama is a Japanese artist who designed the Parisian label's iconic Vuitton Ellipse bag with her signature hand-painted dots.

In 2012, Jacobs continued to send similar bags and designs down the runway and launched one of the most popular artist collaborations of Vuitton to date.

Kusama is known to express herself through her art, which features mirrors and dots to represent eternity and a never-ending environment. The LV collaboration is based on a similar theme. The official site introduces the collection:

"For the second time, Louis Vuitton has invited the preeminent Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama to a new creative encounter, reawakening, evolving, and expanding on the pioneering initial exchange. The launch of the collection is celebrated with a campaign starring internationally renowned supermodels."

The site further introduces the reasoning behind the Painted Dots pattern:

"Inspired by a hand-painted Monogram trunk by Kusama from the first collaboration, the motif represents the bond between the artist and Louis Vuitton. The dots in the collection use a technique that gives the pattern a realistic hand-painted effect."

The latest collaboration by the duo was first unveiled in May 2022 during Vuitton's fashion Cruise 2023 shoe by Nicolas Ghesquire. The two labels said in a press release that they will continue to extend their line even after 10 years.

In an official press release, the Parisian label's rep said in a statement:

"In line with Louis Vuitton's past artistic collaborations, the encounter between the maison and Yayoi Kusama is grounded in sincerity, in iconoclasm and above all, in a mutual appreciation of craft and excellence over the commonplace. At Louis Vuitton, when it comes to the magic of making objects, anything is possible."

The original collection was spanned across both apparel and accessories items and now, this new chapter involves multiple objects from menswear to womenswear, from bags to sunglasses, from shoes to accessories. A few items being offered in the collection are:

1) LV XYK Dauphine MM, which will be retailed at $4,200.

2) Denim Mini Skirt, which will be retailed at $1,640.

3) Neverfull MM, which will be released at $2,980.

4) Capucines MM, which will be released at $8,800.

5) Travel Case, which will be released at $880.

The collection is slated to win the hearts of many fans and labels, and is slated to release via the official e-commerce site of Vuitton and select retailers, starting January 2023.

