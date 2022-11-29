Where to buy Nike Dunk Low "Chicago Split" sneakers? Everything we know so far

As the popularity of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette among sneakerheads continues to grow, the swoosh label continues to expand its catalog to meet the demand.

The "Chicago Split" colorway is the most recent to cover the Dunk Low, and it is inspired by the 1985 Air Jordan 1 Chicago. The official release date for the Nike Dunk Low "Chicago Split" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the sneakers will be released in 2023 via Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Chicago Split" sneakers featuring the 1985-released Air Jordan 1 Chicago color scheme

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Chicago Split" sneakers featuring the 1985-released Air Jordan 1 Chicago color scheme (Image via @woganwodeyang / Instagram)

The swoosh label first introduced the Dunk silhouette in 1985, and it has since become one of the Beaverton-based label's most popular models. From basketball to skateboarding to lifestyle silhouette, the silhouette has evolved over time.

The sneaker model is now a popular streetwear choice. The official site introduces the story of the Dunk silhouette as following:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The swoosh brand has released countless iterations of the Dunk Low silhouette over the years, but the Split Chicago colorway stands out as particularly unique and significant. The original "Chicago" colorway debuted in 1985 on the Dunk High and Jordan silhouette, and the new "Chicago Split" colorway is a continuation of that design.

The swoosh label released Chicago's "Lost and Found" in November. The original Chicago, released in 1985, was recently auctioned off for $500,000+, indicating that Chicago was still a popular colorway.

Dunk Low has received a number of Chicago colorways over the years, as this is one of the original colorways that helped launch the sneaker culture. On November 16, 2022, the sneaker leaker page @woganwodeyang teased the latest colorway on its Instagram handle with a caption:

"First look Chicago dunk sample 2023."

The shoes are made entirely of leather, and the classic design is retained along with the original color scheme. The sneaker's white midsole and varsity red tumbled leather overlays make for a striking design combination. Overlays are sewn onto the shoe's toeboxes, heel overlays, and eyestays. There's a touch of white on the shoe's quarter panels, vamp, laces, and collars.

The tongue tags, which are also in a split design, have both retro and modern "NIKE" logos. The swooshes along the midfoot have been modified to feature a two-tone color scheme. Lastly, sail dunk midsoles and three-toned rubber outsoles round out the design.

The Dunk Low 'Chicago Split' is expected to release in men's sizes in 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

