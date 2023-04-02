Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chicago Split” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Air Trainer 1, popularized as an all-purpose sports shoe and first worn by Bo Jackson, made a minor reappearance in 2022 as the design celebrated its 35th birthday. The model has undergone numerous makeovers since its birthday and has collaborated with artists like Travis Scott and introduced a variety of GR hues.

As such, a fresh "Chicago Split" version is about to make its way online, which will see the entire shoe be wrapped up in a White/University Red-Black-Coconut Milk-Summit White color scheme.

The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chicago Split” variant has not been officially announced by the company yet, but it is expected to be released sometime in the coming weeks. Curious buyers can buy them on Nike's online and offline stores, its SNKRS app, and a slew of select Nike Sportswear retailers. The retail price for each pair will be $120.

Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chicago Split” shoes are covered in Chicago Bulls-inspired color palette

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Trainer 1 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is known for experimenting with different themes and colorways on its various sneakers. One of the latest examples is the "Chicago Split" colors of Nike Air Trainer 1, which joins the Dunk Low with its divided branding elements. The new "Chicago Split" iteration is a unique and eye-catching take on the classic silhouette, which was originally designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1987 as a versatile training shoe for multiple sports.

The sneaker design was also popularized by tennis legend John McEnroe, who wore it during his matches. The sneaker has since become a cult favorite among sneakerheads and collectors, who appreciate its retro style and innovative features.

Moreover, the new colorway of Air Trainer 1 adds a new dimension to the sneaker's history by combining elements from different eras and paying tribute to one of the most iconic colorways in basketball.

This sneaker palette pays homage to the iconic Chicago Bulls colors of black, red, and white, but with a twist. The shoe features a white leather base with perforations on the side panels and toes, contrasted by suede overlays in Coconut Milk, a creamy off-white hue.

The swooshes on the sides start in University Red and switch to black towards the back, creating a split effect. The same motif is applied to the tongue tag, which shows a retro Nike logo on one half and a modern Nike Air logo on the other.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The heel also has a vertical split, with red Nike embroidery on one side and a black Nike Air print on the other. The strap across the midfoot also has a red Nike logo, while the midsole is done in Coconut Milk and the outsole is divided into black and red segments.

This variant is sure to attract fans of both the Nike Air Trainer 1 and the Chicago Bulls, as well as those who appreciate a creative and bold design. The sneaker is also a great option for those who want to stand out from the crowd with a sneaker that has a split personality.

For quick updates on the aforementioned colorway, sign up on the brand’s official web page or install the SNKRS app.

