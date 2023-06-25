Adidas Sportswear Z.N.E. collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

On June 20, 2023, Adidas announced its latest release from its all-new sportswear label, the Z.N.E. line, that boasts a line of relaxed and comfortable fits constructed with innovative materials such as AEROREADY technological advances plus four-way flexible fabric for ultimate comfort.

The hoodies, trackpants, tees, and shorts in the clothing line feature a basic and distraction-free style that is great for everyday wear. This range offers apparel items both for men and women in varying sizes.

The recently unveiled Adidas Sportswear Z.N.E. collection is all set to make its global debut on June 27, 2023, at 7 am GMT. Interested readers can purchase them from the online stores of the sportswear label, Adidas app, and a slew of other offline locations. The prices range between $40 and $100 for each item. AdiClub members can enjoy early access to the collection.

Adidas Sportswear Z.N.E. collection offers clothing items for both men and women

Hoyeon and David Yang featured in the campaign (Image via Adidas)

The Z.N.E. line's latest campaign featured international actor and producer Jenna Ortega, actor and model Hoyeon, actor David Yang, Germany's footballer and Olympic champion Melanie Leupolz, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, and Manchester United's forward Alessia Russo. This campaign was introduced by icons leading the world of fashion and sports.

The latest offering modifies the original design, blending it with the brand's AEROREADY technology and fashionable yet modest features, all while keeping Adidas Sportswear's comfort first DNA. The primary styles from the collection embrace a pared-down approach that can be dressed in a variety of styles to suit unique fashion tastes and personal preferences.

Would You Wear @wywofficial_ Jenna Ortega and Adidas Put Their Best Foot Forward with the Z.N.E Collection launching worldwide on June 27. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jenna Ortega and Adidas Put Their Best Foot Forward with the Z.N.E Collection launching worldwide on June 27. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cPLJioCc0U

The Z.N.E. Premium Full Zip and Z.N.E. Premium Pants co-ord take on a new identity in honor of the eligible Adidas federation teams. The fit proudly displays the national team's crest on the front of the chest and mid-leg while keeping it simple with an all-white color scheme and minimal details.

The men's Full Zip hoodie has a comfortable yet coordinated design and offers an overall free fit with extra shape, thanks to its reinforced hem, cuff construction, and high scooped neckline. The women's version, although maintaining comparable design cues, adopts a batwing appearance with extra shape through its shoulder construction to assist balance its boxy silhouette.

While the men's appearance features close-to-the-body full-length trousers featuring a tapered cuffed ankle finish, the women's look features soft-to-the-touch leggings with split hem details, minimized sewing, and a finish that is satiny.

The men's hoodie and shorts combination, which shares the identical fabric construction as the Full Zip and Pants, promises a fresh look and experience with its pink fusion coloring and clean-cut trim. The pullover garment has a kangaroo pocket plus all-around clean stitching, in addition to an extra high collar when the hood is raised for increased comfort.

Similarly, the women's Overhead Hoodie and Shorts are subtle in detail but, nevertheless, bold in essence due to their entirely white color palette, strikingly comparable to the men's style with similar cutlines and creative characteristics. The sweatshirt has an oversized, boxy look, while the shorts tie the look together with split hem details and a wide leg fit.

The basic short sleeve shirt has a cropped fit along with a bright pink fusion shade, with a complementing thick ribbed hem as well as a collar for extra shape. The tee is finished with a big solid color Adidas insignia on the chest and is combined with corresponding double-knit shorts that have a mid-rise relaxed fit, elastic waist, and fall back finish for optimum comfort throughout the day.

Building on classic sporting elements, the pristine white polo has a standard cut and a fold-over collar with a three-button placket. When paired with the snug fit white Z.N.E. shorts, the shirt is simply elevated by contrasting black trim and offers a sophisticated casual impression.

Don't forget to catch this exclusive range from the beloved sportswear brand.

Poll : 0 votes