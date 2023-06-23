Tulie Yaito x Adidas Forum Hi shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Adidas and accessories designer Tulie Yaito has announced the release of the limited-edition Adidas Forum Hi, which will be available on July 8, 2023. Tulie gives a luxurious twist to the classic Forum Hi with designs based on wearable luxury and a combination of streetwear and fashion through leather, prints, and colors. She is known for her vivid designs and distinctive approach to hues and materials. For the latest makeup, the silhouette is dressed in a Crystal White/Surf Blue/Better Scarlet color scheme.

The all-new Tulie Yaito x Adidas Forum Hi shoes will be offered at a retail price of $130 USD for each pair in women's exclusive sizes ranging from US3 to US13. They will be available for purchase via the online locations of Adidas and a slew of other retail partners. Note that these shoes are a limited edition.

Tulie Yaito x Adidas Forum Hi shoes are adorned with multiple designs and patterns

Tulie is a Queens-based accessory designer as well as a founding member of the prestigious Yaito business. Tulie was born and raised in Jamaica before moving to New York to study fashion advertising and merchandising. Tulie and her co-founder, Carlton, established their company with made-to-order handmade creations in 2015.

The brand has expanded over time to include accessories, home items, and outerwear. Tulie's innovative designs, such as her label's renowned knot bag and method of creating wearable luxury, have earned her a devoted fanbase as well as acclaim from fashionistas and the global media.

For the latest launch, the designer joined forces with the German sportswear titan to present her distinctive take and personal flair on the brand's Forum Hi silhouette.

The designer, Tulie Yaito, expressed her views on the latest Adidas Forum Hi collaboration, saying:

"This collaboration is bigger than myself. It's about much more than just designing a sneaker but also advocating for women, especially those who look just like me, who came from little to nothing, who migrated with a mission, and fantasized about creating generational wealth and breaking boundaries."

Adidas Forum Hi by Yaito features an eclectic mix of components on the top, including leather, faux fur, and suede. The toe box, collar, and quarter panel are constructed of faux fur, while the mudguard, eye stays, and key midfoot elements are made of white leather.

The white fur toe box blends perfectly with the adjacent neutral colors, while the lacing system adds a vibrant yellow accent. The animal print faux fur on the double locking strap near the tongue matches the small details on the collar as well as the quarter panel. A red overlay with "Tulie" debossed adds a splash of color between the two fur panels.

The Three Stripes are formed by blue tumbled leather at the midfoot, which leads to green suede on the heel that finishes the upper's vibrant arrangement. A cream-colored midsole and a grey outsole complete the look.

Tulie's Jamaican origins and forward-thinking style in footwear are reflected in the designer's impact upon this limited-edition sneaker, which has an arrangement of color and contrast.

Mark your calendars for the soon-to-be-released Tulie Yaito x Adidas Forum Hi sneakers that will be soon available for purchase. Those who are keen to buy these joint sneakers can sign up on the shoe label's official website for instant updates as soon as the shoe arrives.

