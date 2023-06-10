5 best CLOT x Nike collabs of all time 

CLOT has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the worldwide sneaker industry. This is owed, in part, to interesting partnerships with some of the market's most notable brands, including Nike. After only three years in business, CLOT earned a partnership with Nike for the Air Max 1. The sneaker was dubbed "Kiss of Death" (KOD) and this launch was widely admired by sneakerheads.

Following this, the sneaker world saw even more East-meets-West styles, like silk-covered Air Force 1s and Cortez, and several three-way interactions with labels like Fragment design and sacai. All of these examples demonstrate how founder Edison Chen and his company have continuously enhanced trainers through material and colour palette selections.

Here, we have listed five of the brand's best sneaker launches with Nike that were widely admired by fans and sneakerheads alike.

Nike x CLOT Cortez “Forrest Gump” and four other joint sneaker launches that thrilled sneakerheads

1) Nike x CLOT Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” (2006)

In 2006, CLOT collaborated with Nike on the first "Kiss of Death" Air Max 1. The rare yet wildly popular colorway was brought back in 2021, and later was the inspiration for Sacai, CLOT, and Nike's LDWaffle in "Net Blaze Orange," as well.

The Nike and CLOT Air Max 1 'Kiss of Death' was their inaugural partnership footwear. Designers from both sides drew inspiration for the Air Max 1 model from Chinese acupuncture, an immensely significant cultural icon. Its striking toe box design is made of translucent plastic, allowing an unobstructed look inside the insoles, which contain pressure points on the foot.

Additionally, visuals of human feet are encapsulated within the transparent outsoles.

The 2006 'Kiss of Death' sneakers marked the beginning of these two businesses' experimental trip into Chinese traditional culture. This Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” variant was officially launched in May 2006 with a price tag of $100 USD. These shoes were sold by the partnering brands. These pairs were then retroed in 2021.

2) CLOT x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1World”

Clean with or without the tear-away and released with a special 'Candy' box used to celebrate Chinese new year.



Super-rare and a Hong-Kong exclusive, fetching up to 15k resale

The Air Force 1 had a significant impact on both worldwide sneaker culture and CLOT. The collab’s '1World' Air Force 1 Low variant was introduced on January 9, 2009. These pairs were sold with a price tag of $350 USD for each pair via the exclusive Hong Kong and Shanghai boutiques of Juice stores.

The sneaker drew design ideas from silk, the key material that united the vintage worlds of the East and West.

This trainer contains an additional layer made of silk that can be ripped open to reveal the leather underneath in order to create a great presentation of its unusual black leather top with laser-engraved silk motifs. With this launch, the two businesses have once again paid respect to the ancient culture of the East, this time in the form of a classic Chinese New Year gift box which the shoe comes in.

3) Nike x CLOT Air Force 1 “Royal University Blue Silk”

On November 11, 2019, the 'Royal University Blue Silk' Air Force 1 model entered the sneaker market. These exquisite designs were offered with a retail price tag of $250 USD. These pairs were sold by both online as well as offline locations of Juice stores.

The shoe was motivated by the traditional Chinese idea of Yin and Yang. The top layer of the shoe maintains the silk embroidered history of its previous generations, this time contrasting a striking blue silk against leather.

The 'Silk' line has developed itself as a beloved among sneakers fans in China and around the world with this third partnership.

4) CLOT x Nike Cortez “Forrest Gump”

The Cortez "Forrest Gump" colorway was released on April 7, 2023, for $150 per pair on JuiceStore.com as well as Juice Store locations. It was then released to the wider audience on April 14, 2023.

The top layer is white leather coupled with red and blue details on the swoosh, heel tab, tongue label, as well as midsole. The footwear also features a distinctive modular construction which lets users customise it by taking off the top layer to reveal new colors and components below.

The sneaker includes a replaceable bootie with a yin-yang motif on the heel as well as a collar security switch. Finally, CLOT insignia can be found on the insoles as well as the lace tips of the sneaker.

5) CLOT x Nike Dunk High "Nike Flux"

The joint Dunk High “Nike Flux” shoe was launched on March 18, 2022. With a fixed selling price label of of $150 USD, these footwear pieces were sold via Juice locations across the globe.

The duo's Dunk High, inspired in part by the "Yin-and-Yang" principle of flexibility and equilibrium, is clad in a shimmering silver, intended to reflect the variety of tones encountered on the spectrum between "White" and "Black."

The use of lenticular architecture throughout the shoe helps to bring the phrase "flux" to life, as the pair creates an optical illusion from every viewpoint. Furthermore, joint-branding on the tongue label alternates between CLOT and Nike emblems in a finish evocative of vintage holographic memorabilia.

Edison Chen, an actor and singer, along with entrepreneur Kevin Poon launched CLOT in 2003. Through apparel, accessories, and collaborations, the Hong Kong-based streetwear business has constantly promoted Eastern culture. CLOT has consistently pushed the limit with its unique designs, firmly establishing its own uniqueness in the streetwear business as an entity that focuses profoundly on the message and meaning of its products.

The aforementioned silhouettes were some of the best joint sneakers launched by the duo ever since the beginning of their partnership. Those willing to cop any of the aforementioned pairs can try their luck on reseller platforms like StockX and GOAT.

