Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “White/Pink” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athletic gear company, has produced a new edition of its timeless and legendary Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model with a "White/Pink" color scheme. The imminent Air Force 1 Low Shadow "White/Pink" variant is one of many versions released by the sportswear titan since generously celebrating the sneaker's 40th milestone in 2022.

The Air Force 1 Low Shadow "White/Pink" colorway is yet to be officially released by the Swoosh label, however, Sneaker News and other reliable sneaker media outlets indicate that it will be available later in 2023. The sneakers will be sold via Nike's official web store, the SNKRS app, as well as a few select retailers. Each pair of sneakers will retail for $130 USD and will be accessible in women’s sizes.

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “White/Pink” shoes are adorned with softer shades of pink

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

This year, the Swoosh label is releasing new color combinations and patterns virtually every week to extend its celebrations through the forty-year mark of one of its distinctive Nike Air Force 1s in 2022. The label created numerous colour variations, including joint ventures updates public releases, and limited editions. The collaborative efforts, in particular, boosted the footwear model's 40th anniversary.

After collaborating with famous names like Louis Vuitton, Billie Eilish, and UNDERCOVER to produce numerous variations last year, the shoe manufacturer is expanding the AF1's repertoire with a brand-new "White/Pink" iteration that will be released in the coming weeks of 2023.

The development and evolution of the Air Force 1 shoe's design are described on the shoe company's website as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Air Force 1 Shadow, one of the silhouette's longest-running spinoffs, is getting a slew of colors for the warmer months. This pair is just the latest, with pink accents on the Swoosh, heel tab, trims, and so on. The remaining portion of the shoe, on the other hand, is mostly neutral, with an off-white treatment given to the upper's numerous leather parts. The midsole is finished in bright whites to complete the look.

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via Nike)

Keep a watch out for the new Nike Air Force 1 Low Shadow "White/Pink" shoes, which will be available shortly. Readers may sign up for quick alerts on the Nike website as soon as the sneaker becomes available.

In addition to the aforementioned “White/Pink” colorways, the Swoosh will be offering more colorways of Nike Air Force 1 Low Shadow offshoot of the original silhouette. The “Gundam” and “Blue Whispers” iterations of the shoe were recently unveiled by Nike. These shoes will be launched in women’s sizing options via the online and offline stores of the shoe company and some of its associated vendors with a fixed price label of $130.

