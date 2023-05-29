Nike Air Force 1 Shadow "Blue Whispers" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

This year, the Swoosh label continues its celebrations well after marking the 40th anniversary of one of its legendary Nike Air Force 1s in 2022 by releasing several new hues and styles almost every week. Numerous coloration were created by the label, featuring joint treatments, GRs, and PEs. The 40th anniversary of the sneaker type was substantially enhanced by the collaborations in particular.

After collaborating with companies like Louis Vuitton, UNDERCOVER, Billie Eilish, and Off-White to launch various makeovers, the label is now continuing the legacy with a brand-new "Blue Whisper" rendition of the silhouette that will be released in the upcoming weeks of 2023.

The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Blue Whispers rendition will be offered in the next few weeks of 2023. These low-top pairs will be dropped in women’s sizing options with a retail price label of 130 USD for each pair. Curious readers can purchase them from Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other partnering vendors following their launch.

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow "Blue Whispers" shoes are completed with white leather base

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AF1 Shadow sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow, an updated version of Bruce Kilgore's legendary 1983 design, has recently gained popularity among women as a go-to shoe. The origin story and evolution of the timeless silhouette are mentioned on the Swoosh’s page as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Take a look at the on-foot image of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The quirky makeover has come to light in a "White" and "Blue Whisper" color combination that is ideal for summer. While layered swooshes, as well as other branding elements, shift between two different hues of blue, the remainder of the sneaker's top has a crisp, white appearance.

The sole components underneath maintain the concept but have blue accents on the heel. Last but not least, the frequently imitated outer sole unit completes the most recent version of the iconic Air Force 1 Low in an off-white shade that contributes to the pair's summertime readiness.

Here's another closer look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

More than just trainers, the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Blue Whispers have other qualities. They are a manifestation of creativity and self-expression and embrace the novel and unusual while also honoring the legacy of the Air Force 1.

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Air Force 1 Low Shadow “Blue Whisper” variant that will be delivered in the next few weeks. To learn more about the release dates of the mentioned fashionable colorway, fans of Swoosh and other prospective consumers may subscribe on the Swoosh's official web page to the SNKRS app.

One can wear these shoes with dresses, skirts, or jeans to add some pops of color and uniqueness to their casual ensembles. Additionally, they may combine them with various accessories to produce a look all their own.

