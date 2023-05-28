Nike Terminator High “University Red” Shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Terminator is a perfect illustration of how Nike Basketball models frequently share a connection with university sporting programmes. The Swoosh label developed the Terminator silhouette, which has been a cult favorite for decades, exclusively for the Georgetown basketball team during the Nike Dunks BTTYS programme era.

The silhouette returned from the archives after a few years, and since then, a variety of hues have appeared, the most recent being the "University Red" version. The model has a stunning and eye-catching style owing to the contrast between two colors, which is likely to draw attention.

The Nike Terminator High “University Red” shoes will enter the sneaker market on June 10, 2023. These sneakers will be offered at a fixed price of $125 for each pair. Fans and other interested readers can find them on the Nike’s SNKRS app and other associated retail shops, both online as well as at the physical stores. The shoes, available in men’s sizing, offer a retro and nostalgic vibe for fans of the 80s basketball culture.

Nike Terminator High “University High” shoes are combined with crisp white leather panels all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan, the Air Force 1, and the Dunk are just a few of Nike's most well-known basketball shoe designs. But among these timeless designs, the Nike Terminator is one that often goes unnoticed. The Georgetown Hoyas, who were the reigning collegiate basketball champions at the time, were the only team to wear the high-top shoes known as The Terminator, which were first released in 1985.

In addition to a lacing loop on the rear that allowed athletes to secure the laces around the shoe for more support, the shoe had a prominent emblem of "Nike" in bold letters on the heel tabs.

Nice Drops @nicedrops Nike Terminator High "University Red and White"

June 10 ($125) Nike Terminator High "University Red and White"June 10 ($125) https://t.co/dpYuu8Xde6

Nike is bringing back this silhouette in multiple new colorways this year. The “University Red” is the latest colorway that is planned for the next month. The description of the upcoming sneakers on the SNKRS website reads,

“Untouched, unaltered and straight from the vault—you get the picture. The Terminator High lets you step back to the era of hook shots, knee pads and calf-high socks. Returning to the '85 original (Nike's first-ever signature school shoe), the throwback look stays easy-to-style with bursts of University Red against crisp White. Premium leather keeps your look smoother than backboard glass and retro branding delivers a big varsity finish. It's game time!”

The Nike Terminator High “University Red” shoes are part of Nike’s ongoing revival of the classic silhouette, which was also seen in a collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus for their SS23 collection.

The new “University Red” colorway has a perforated toe box, quarter panel, collar area, and heel topping, which are all adorned with a white and university red two-tone pattern. The mudguard, eyestays, and heel tab are also painted in the university red color. The lace set as well as tongue flap remain stark white, while the "Nike" tongue tag on top receives a university red revamp.

University red is also used for other branding elements, such as the Swoosh on the mid-foot as well as the huge "Nike" lettering on the heel area. The upper is finished with tonal stitching that matches the hues of each individual panel, and the white midsole and university red rubber outer sole unit complete the look overall.

If you are looking for a pair of sneakers that can add some flair and personality to your outfit, you might want to consider the Nike Terminator High “University Red” shoes.

