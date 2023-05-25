What is the lazy luxury sneaker trend? Price and more about the viral Zegna triple-stitch shoes

The term lazy luxury has been gaining quite some traction in recent times. The term denotes a minimalist and label-conscious approach to dressing that prioritizes quality over quantity. It is a style that appeals to high-end consumers who seek comfort and sophistication in their attire. One of the most prominent examples of this trend is Zegna’s Triple Stitch sneakers. These have become a staple among elite jet-setters and business executives.

Zegna’s Triple Stitch sneakers are slip-on shoes with a minimalist and elegant design. They are made of soft leather or suede, with elastic straps and subtle stitching. As mentioned earlier, the lazy luxury sneaker trend is slowly taking on the fashion world. Especially popular are the Zegna Triple Stitch sneakers which are dubbed the "most-worn shoe on private jets" by The Wall Street Journal.

Lazy Luxury Sneaker Trend and Zegna Triple Stitch shoes are giving a new meaning to the footwear norms

Tim Cook and Hugh Jackman were spotted wearing the triple stitch shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Everyone has those shoes that don't just look great but are secure enough that wearers don't ever want to remove them. The shoes match almost everything - from suits to denim. They are the shoes that are great to wear while boarding a private plane or while entering a meeting as they make the wearer feel like a complete boss.

These shoes are known as lazy luxury sneakers, and they are the newest fashion sensation among the super-rich.

Lazy luxury sneakers are slip-on shoes that have a simple and sleek design, with no laces, buckles, or zippers. They're made of soft leather or suede, with elastic straps and subtle stitching. They have rubber soles and cushioned insoles for extra comfort and they come in different colors, like black, beige, navy, and gray.

As mentioned earlier, one of the most famous examples of lazy luxury sneakers is the Zegna Triple Stitch sneaker, which costs between $790 and $1,350. This shoe was launched in 2017 by the Italian luxury brand Zegna, and it has become their best-selling style ever since.

In fact, the sales of the shoe went up by 544% after they made it lighter in 2020. Even Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has been spotted wearing them.

The lazy luxury sneakers are gaining momentum among richer people as they're versatile and easy. One can wear them with any outfit, from casual to formal. The wearer can slip them on and off without any hassle, which is great for traveling and give wearers comfort and support without compromising on style and elegance.

This modern sneaker style is part of a bigger trend of "quiet luxury" that has been growing in recent years. This is a way of dressing for those who prefer minimalist, neutral, and refined pieces over flashy logos, prints, and patterns. It shows a sense of confidence and sophistication that doesn't need to be loud or showy.

They can also be matched with different hues of beige, black, cream, tan, gray, navy, and brown, which are the typical colors of the “quiet luxury” movement.

Interested readers will find these shoes on Zegna's official website in multiple color options and variants. However, these shoes are quite expensive thanks to their high-quality materials and craftsmanship. The lazy luxury sneaker may be quiet, but it's not cheap.

