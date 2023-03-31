5 ways to style Nike Air Jordans

Air Jordan is a line of sneakers that was first introduced in 1985 by Nike in collaboration with basketball superstar Michael Jordan. Since its inception, AJs have been highly sought after by sneaker enthusiasts, commonly referred to as sneakerheads, and have become a staple in the world of fashion and streetwear.

One of the reasons the AJs have remained so popular over the years is their versatility. They can be worn in a wide variety of outfits and styles, from athletic wear to casual streetwear to more formal attire. Whether one is looking to make a statement with a bold and colorful pair of AJs or keep it simple with a classic black and white design, there is a pair of Air Jordans that can fit the fashion sense perfectly.

From skirt suits to simple black tops with blue jeans, ace any look with a pair of Air Jordan

1) Light blue jeans and white crop top with AJ 1 High OG "UNC Patent Leather" sneakers

Emma Frances Chamberlain, mostly known as Emma Chamberlain, wore simple light blue high-waist jeans and a simple yet cute white crop top matching the "UNC Patent Leather" Air Jordan color palate. The outfit gives a comfy vibe yet is quite fashionable, which is why it is perfect for a simple outing or shopping.

2) All black with Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO

Billie Eilish’s AJ 1 KO (Image @billieeilish/Twitter)

Billie Eilish's fashion mostly revolves around gothic styles, and what else can go better with her AJ 1 KO better than an all-black outfit. The bad guy singer also pulled off the pair of sneakers with a black hoodie and jump pants. On another occasion, she also wore the AJ 1 KO with a simple black T-shirt and long shorts. Similarly, sneakerheads can go for a similar all-black style to match with their AJ 1 KO.

3) Lightweight and breezy clothes with Air Jordan 4 hi-top sneakers

Lightweight and breezy clothes with AJ 4 hi-top sneakers (Image via Getty)

Due to the thicker appearance of AJ 4, they are a great way to contrast airy, lightweight clothing in a flattering way. As such, one can pair these shoes with an easy-breezy denim dress or skirt with a plain white t-shirt to give these sneakers the attention they deserve.

4) Denim shirt and white broad pants with Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC" sneakers

Denim shirt and white broad pants with AJ 1 Low "UNC" sneakers (Image via Merrick's Art)

For AJ 1 Low "UNC" sneakers, one can go with a light blue demin shirt with white broad pants or a light blue check crop top with white jeans. Considering the color contrast between the two clothing choices, both combinations will go perfectly with the UNC color palate.

5) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Lucky Green" sneakers with black upper and light green lower

AJ 1 Retro High OG "Lucky Green" sneakers with black upper and light green lower (Image via Sole Supplier)

AJ 1 Retro High OG "Lucky Green" is a pair of sneakers that can be paired with many types of outfits. If anyone wants to match the color palate, they can pair it with a black hoodie and pickle green jump pants. Aside from that, sneakerheads can also pair it with earthy toned outfits.

The Air Jordans are known for their unique and eye-catching designs, as well as their comfortable fit and superior performances on the basketball court. They have become a symbol of coolness and style, worn by everyone from professional athletes to celebrities to everyday fashion enthusiasts.

The sneaker model has become an iconic brand of sneakers that have left a lasting impact on both the world of basketball and fashion. As such, their ability to seamlessly blend style and performance has made them the go-to choice for sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike.

