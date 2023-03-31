Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Gore-Tex shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The popularity of Nike’s Jordan Brand has increased and it has continued to draw a lot of attention. The brand has advanced in numerous ways, strengthening both its position in the trainer market and its relevance in popular culture.

Now that the brand is slowly approaching its 40th anniversary, it is giving its Air Jordan 1 footwear model extra attention.

The brand has proceeded to offer several updates for both the high, mid, and low editions of the design. The Air Jordan 1 Element portfolio is now being expanded by giving the silhouette a "Black Sky J Night Olive" makeover.

The new Air Jordan 1 Element “Black Sky J Night Olive” colorway is anticipated to arrive sometime during holiday time this year. They will be dropped via online as well as physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other Jordan Brand retail shops.

You can buy them for $200 following their launch.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Gore-Tex shoes will covered in olive, black, and blue overlays

Take another look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Nike)

There are several alternatives to the silhouette in 2023, and even though the frenzy for the Air Jordan 1 High is incomparable, the shoe company keeps experimenting and altering it to come up with more interesting options for the fans.

One such modified version of AJ1 is the “Element” variant. Looking ahead to the end of the year, Jordan Brand is bringing back the "Element" variation of the model in addition to producing pricey pairs of the silhouette through the "Wings" program.

The Air Jordan 1 Element has just debuted in the "Black Sky J Light Olive" colorway, following its recent appearance in the "Sky J Purple" colorway.

El SITIO DEL SNEAKER @ELSITIODELSNKRS The Air Jordan 1 High Element GORE-TEX returns with black and olive accents 🌧️ The Air Jordan 1 High Element GORE-TEX returns with black and olive accents 🌧️ https://t.co/X06kWpkiS3

The story behind the creation of the first iconic silhouette is given as follows on the website for Michael Jordan's shoe line:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further reads:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The design adopts a more weather-resistant construction than the original AJ 1, with ripstop nylon as well as suede wrapped in Gore-Tex. The toe box and collar are covered in a shade of blue called noisy aqua, while the different suede toppings on the mudguard, eyestays, and heels are all black.

A set of aqua, black, and orange laces that complement the orange Nike Air lettering above the black tongue protrude from it. A sky blue light olive ripstop nylon is positioned in-between the Gore-Tex marking on the heel overlay as well as the Air Jordan Wings insignia on the collar. The sail AJ 1 midsole and black and blue rubber outer sole unit round out the design.

Mark your calendars for the Nike AJ 1 Element "Black Sky J Night Olive" release in December 2023. MJ diehards and other interested readers can easily register on Nike's official site or download the SNRKS app to know more about this launch and stay updated on it.

