Nike is set to launch another silhouette to its ACG line with the Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex boots in a brown colorway. The boots were first seen in January 2022 when the swoosh label provided Team USA athletes with the FlyEase model of the shoe for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The pair were later officially launched via SNKRS on October 7, 2022.

These laceless boots have been highly anticipated by many swoosh-label loyalists and are now set to be released in brown hues, aka the "Trails End Brown" colorway. The pair was launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike at a retail price of $230 in the first week of December. However, a re-launch is scheduled at the retail store of Asphalt Gold on December 8, 2022.

The newly released Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex "Trails End Brown" boots were first seen at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The newly released Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex "Trails End Brown" boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike ACG revealed images of the Zoom Gaiadome FlyEase boots back in January when these boots were revealed to be player-exclusive. However, after seeing popular customer demand, the Swoosh label opted to provide fans with an almost similar silhouette ahead of the winter season.

Winter boots saw an even more push after the release of the "Trails End Brown" colorway in October. Already pre-approved by some of the best athletes in the world, these shoes are now re-releasing for fans once again. The official site introduces the brown "Trails End Here" boots on the official e-commerce site as:

"Warning: these boots will take you places. Forged from heavy-duty materials like waterproof GORE-TEX fabric, you'll be shouting, "rain, rain, come and play." Large lugs finely tuned for steep mountain slopes will have you scrambling where you probably shouldn't be."

Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GTX

Color: Trails End Brown/Black

Style Code: DD2858-200

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBA



The site further gives the details of the boots and the technological advancements of the silhouette, stating:

"Zoom Air cushioning brings the comfort. And the durable Trailframe underfoot adds stability on a variety of terrain while reinforcing high-impact areas. Simply put, they're ready for whatever you want to do out there—hike, backpack or even walk across the street."

The boots come in a more traditional design with a few changes to the original Olympic-revealed footwear. The silhouette comes constructed out of Gore-Tex material upper and reliable rope laces to keep the air out and keep one's feet warm in the dry season, snowfall, or rain.

Boots are an accessible and practical option for the winter season. Hence, to see Nike's brown silhouette re-launch after the all-black and white colorways' release in November 2022 is momentous. The pair comes with a minimalistic yet hardy build. The upper's ankle collars feature soft padding and zip-up, while the tongue runs down in the coated material.

Moreover, the rope laces are looped through the metal hook eyelets, adding to the trail aesthetic. The pull tabs are added for the ease of foot entry on both the tongue and ankle. Branding details are added with "Nike" and the "Trail Frame" lettering throughout the silhouette.

The design is finished off with split Air Zoom midsoles and matching outsoles. One can currently buy these boots on the official Nike site. However, if the silhouette is not available in one's sizes, they can purchase the pair through Asphalt Gold on December 8 at a retail price of $230.

