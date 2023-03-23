Nicole McLaughlin x Vault by Vans Slip-On "Gardening Tote" Pack: Release date and more details explored 

Multi-disciplinary artist Nicole McLaughlin, who specializes in upcycling, has collaborated with Vault by Vans for her latest venture. McLaughlin decided to leave Reebok in 2023 and join Anaheim's own Vault By Vans, who worked with the talent to create her own vision for the Slip-On. The duo will offer two colorways of the silhouette, inspired by gardening and upcycling.

On March 31, 2023, Vans, along with a few online and physical shops, will launch the collab's Vault by Vans Slip-On "Gardening Tote" Pack. Fans and other interested readers will have to stick around for further details on the sizing and price details that are currently being kept under wraps by both partners.

Nicole McLaughlin x Vault by Vans Slip-On "Gardening Tote" Pack will offer two colorways of the classic silhouette

Take a closer look at the upcoming Slip-On collection (Image via Vans.com)

Nicole McLaughlin, who is popular on social media for her eccentric yet practical designs, used her expertise in the shoe business to launch her own brand. These items—which range from upcycled footwear with a DIY style to furniture and accessories that are guided by a comparable sustainable design language—have increasingly become her trademark and have led to partnerships with brands like her previous employer Reebok and others.

The New York designer is now working with the skateboarding and streetwear giant to develop a Slip-On that incorporates gardening gear into its model. The collab’s description on the skateboarding brand’s web page reads:

“Vault by Vans is proud to partner with designer and multidisciplinary artist Nicole McLaughlin on a collection highlighting her love for vintage gardening and workwear totes.”

It further highlights the sustainable aspect of their footwear collection,

“Known for her upcycled pieces and tongue-in-cheek designs, McLaughlin transforms the Vans Slip-On VP VR3 LX into a practical yet fun work of art, utilizing a mix of recycled and responsibly sourced materials. The collection brings sustainability and waste discussion to the forefront of this collaboration, an essential principle component for McLaughlin and Vans.”

The Slip-On, which is coated in white and green hues, receives the repurposed Nicole McLaughlin treatment because the toe box as well as forefoot have numerous pockets prepared to hold gardening equipment. With its "Gardening Tote" language and product photos showing Nicole tending to her garden with various tools at her feet, the tongue tag for the co-branded shoe conveys this affinity to gardening directly.

Take a closer look at the functional features of these footwear designs (Image via Instagram/@vaultbyvans)

Moreover, an additional strap on the heel allows you to attach the footwear to your luggage or backpack, and a nylon rope that runs across the forefoot ensures that anything kept in the pockets is safe. A white vulcanized rubber midsole and a gum rubber outer sole unit are located beneath the foot.

A second pair in the "Brown" colorway was unveiled shortly after the "Cream" variant. The pair flaunt the same design and craftsmanship, but the top is covered in earthy brown tones with accents of black and gray.

Schedule a reminder for the release of Nicole McLaughlin’s Vault by Vans Slip-On "Gardening Tote" shoe collection. Customers can register on the skateboarding label's official website to receive more frequent updates on the aforementioned launch.

