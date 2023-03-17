Wales Bonner x Adidas Fall/Winter 2023 Footwear Collection: Price and more details explored 

Luxury fashion label Wales Bonner recently partnered with Adidas to give its classic Samba and SL72 Knit silhouettes a high-end makeover for their Fall/Winter 2023 sneaker lineup.

The brilliantly designed Wales Bonner x Adidas FW2023 sneaker lineup will hit the shelves later this year. While the Samba shoes will be offered with a retail price label of $200 for each pair, the SL72 Knit colorways will be available at $180.

Although the official release dates are kept under cover by the partnering companies, these shoes will be accessible via the shoe brand's CONFIRMED app and a few other select retail shops, both online and offline.

Wales Bonner x Adidas Fall/Winter 2023 collection will offer revamped Samba and SL72 Knit colorways

Take a closer look at the Samba colorway (Image via Adidas)

Wales Bonner offers a unique definition of cultural luxury that combines Afro-Atlantic energy with European tradition.

Grace Wales Bonner founded the label after receiving her degree from Central Saint Martins in 2014. The label is intimated by extensive cultural research and welcomes a wide range of perspectives. Wales Bonner began as a menswear company, but its exquisite tailoring quickly spread to womenswear.

In the world of high fashion, Grace Wales Bonner has been making news since she attracts many affluent members of the community to her fashion presentations and is apparently in the running to succeed Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton (but the role went to Pharrell Williams).

Outside of the elite fashion world, Bonner started working with the Three Stripes in 2020 to great acclaim and has since published many collections under this name. We now get a first peek at some of the footwear that will be included in the Wales Bonner x Adidas Autumn Collection.

The famous Samba and two color schemes of the SL72 Knit receive the high fashion makeover for the three sneakers that have been unveiled so far.

Although the heel tab has one of the few cream accents, Bonner outfits the classic Samba top in a metallic silver sheen for its underlays and toppings. A golf-style tongue cover is added to the model, and tonal cream laces complement the sock liner with stitching details on the Three Stripes and heel tab.

Take a closer look at the upcoming SL72 shoes (Image via Adidas)

Around the lateral mid-foot, prominent Wales Bonner branding is embossed, and the sole unit is made of dark brown gum rubber to finish the design.

Both the "Brown" and "Green" versions of the SL72 Knit have a comparable structure. Suede overlays in a subtle shade that complements the knitted base layer can be seen all along the mudguard, eye stays, and heel topping.

Although the "Brown" pair receives accenting shades of red on the sock liner, the "Green" pair features accenting hits of brown along the tongue, sock liner, and lace set.

Here's a closer view of the second SL72 Knit colorway (Image via Adidas)

The Three Stripes emblem and the heel tab on both pairs are colored differently, with burnt yellow and orange/red on the "Brown" and "Green" shoes, respectively. The matching rubber outsole and a creamy midsole with the Adidas logo complete the look.

Keep an eye out for the aforementioned shoe collection, expected to arrive in the second half of 2023. To receive quick updates on these sneakers' launch dates and other details, you can easily subscribe to the shoe company's official web page.

