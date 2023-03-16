Invincible x Dayz x Adidas Campus 80 Tweed Pack: Release date, price, and more details explored 

For Spring/Summer 2023, Invincible and Dayz have collaborated to reimagine the vintage Adidas Campus 80 silhouette. The Invincible x Dayz x Adidas Campus 80 redesigns the shoe in opulent tweed, taking wearers back to the 1990s. The high-street esthetic questions gender norms and presents a fresh take on modern street style.

On March 18, 2023, the Invincible x Dayz x Adidas Campus 80 Pack will go on sale through Invincible, Dayz, Adidas, and a few other online and brick-and-mortar retailers (though the "White" colorway will be limited to Invincible and Dayz). The unisex sizing product has a suggested retail price of roughly $160 ($4,890 NTD locally).

Invincible x Dayz x Adidas Campus 80 Tweed sneaker pack will offer two colorways: black and white

Take a closer look at the two colorways (Image via Invincible)

Even with the recent downturn at The Three Stripes, sportswear brands like Adidas are always looking for partners to add distinctive design language to their timeless silhouettes. As a result, their collaborations are only expanding.

In addition to maintaining their relationship with Gucci and Marimekko, the firm is searching for a continuous collaborator in Invincible (and a new face with store Dayz) to bring us a modern yet retro interpretation of the Adidas Campus 80s.

In 1970, the Adidas Campus 80 debuted as a basketball shoe for professional players. The style's original name was "Tournament." It wasn't until the 1980s that the sneaker received the nickname "Campus." After debuting as sports footwear in the 1980s, the Adidas Campus quickly captured the attention of both the skateboarding and hip-hop scenes.

Due to hip-hop, it also grew to become widely attractive in streetwear around this time. That's how it ended up on a 1992 album by the three New York rappers known as the Beastie Boys, whose cover art included the Campus. The sneaker, however, has continued to be relatively underestimated over time.

In 2023, the German activewear label seems to have bigger plans for the classic silhouette following its Howlin’ Rays and Sporty & Rich collaborations in 2022.

The two variants of the Invincible x Dayz x Adidas Campus 80s feature tweed construction across their uppers, bringing back memories of Dayz's earlier collaboration with Invincible on the silhouette last year.

The shoes, which have a gender-neutral look thanks to their neutral color scheme, are made of a two-tone tweed in black/white on the heel tab as well as a sock liner for each of the "Black" and "White" color schemes.

The namesakes for each colorway take up the midfoot and lacing system, and the Dayz and Invincible brands are spread between the left and right shoe heel counters, respectively.

A detailed look at the upcoming sneaker collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The design of each pair of sneakers is completed with a creamy Campus 80 midsole and outer sole unit, as well as additional adidas branding on the insole.

Both colorways will come with two sets of lace, one each in black and white. With branded accents for Dayz and Invincible, the laces have aglets. Personalized shoe boxes use similar elements.

Save the dates for the upcoming Invincible x Dayz x Adidas Campus shoe lineup that will be available in the next few days.

