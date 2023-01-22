Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Mid “Pink/White” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Within the sneaker community, Nike Inc.'s Michael Jordan-owned eponymous brand has garnered a lot of respect and popularity. The emphasis is on the original Air Jordan 1 silhouette as it marks its 40th anniversary in 2023.

The "Pink/White" colorway on the mid-top form of the Air Jordan 1 is the most recent update to the style. The silhouette, which is covered in vivid and striking hues, will be accessible in women's sizes beginning in early 2023.

In the coming weeks, a brand-new Air Jordan 1 Mid "Pink/White" variation will become available. These sneakers will be sold by Nike's physical as well as online stores, its SNKRS app, and a number of associated Jordan Brand retail locations. However the shoe maker is keeping the precise release date a secret.

The new AJ1 Mid shoe prices are fixed at $110 USD per pair. It's crucial to remember that only grade school sizes are produced in this color scheme. Fans and other sneaker enthusiasts will have to stick around for a confirmed drop date for these sneakers.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid shoes will arrive in “Pink/White” makeup seems inspired by Washed Pink colorway

Here's a detailed look at the arriving Air Jordan 1 Mid Pink White colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh's adjacent brand has started casting themed tones over their Air Jordan goods after recently forsaking their cherry-adorned Air Force 1 Valentine's Day project in favor of a more straightforward mark of admiration.

Similar to the newly released "Washed Pink" suede-coated Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, the Air Jordan 1 Mid's tonal ode to love fills the air with beautiful pink hues.

According to the brand's website for the Jordan Brand, the world-famous Air Jordan 1 has the following life story:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The grade school-only outfit is integrated without any obvious references to Valentine's Day, unlike the cherry-shaped hearts that marked the debut of the collection on Air Force 1, and it uses the silhouette's customary color-blocking, claiming a crisp white for its foundation, lace sets, and midsole unit.

Beat-colored swooshes connect with the sock liner as well as tongue trim for a deepened contrast, giving the smooth leather reinforcements' brilliant pink treatment an instant personality boost.

Plain white ankle emblems complement the tongue flap’s named pink Jumpman at the end, repeating the latter's tone over its tread.

Prepare for the next Air Jordan 1 Mid "Pink/White" variant scheduled for the next couple of weeks of 2023. To get the most recent information about these upcoming sneakers, you may also get the Nike SNKRS app as well as register on Nike's e-commerce platform.

In addition to the “Pink/White” colorway, the “Skyline” and “Flight Club” variants of the silhouette will also be released in the upcoming weeks. These pairs will be sold online and offline at locations like Nike and its partnering retail sellers.

