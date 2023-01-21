Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Citron Pulse Glacier Ice” shoes: Where to buy and more details explored 

Michael Jordan’s shoe company recently unveiled its fresh take on the low-top style of its iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The lateral Nike Checks and the outer sole unit of the brand-new Air Jordan 1 Low shoe are made of Nike Grind material, continuing the Swoosh label's commitment to sustainability.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Citron Pulse Glacier Ice” variant will only be available in grade-school sizes when it launches in the summer of 2023, as was already revealed. When they become available at Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few additional Jordan stores both online and offline, the retail cost will be $95 USD per pair.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low shoe will be covered in a “Citron Pulse Glacier Ice” palette

A detailed look at the arriving Air Jordan 1 Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The life of a young sneakerhead these days seems less challenging than in previous years. In those days, owning a pair of branded shoes was a rare find for young fans. But these days, businesses like Jordan Brand are on a mission to release some of the most stylish kid-exclusive sneakers we've ever seen.

This year, we have already looked at the "Hide N' Sneaks" and the "Strawberries & Cream," but now we're getting our first look at the Air Jordan 1 Low "Citron Pulse Glacier Ice." These will be released as part of Jordan Brand’s Summer 2023 range and feature an eco-friendly trick under their sleeve.

On the Swoosh web page for the Jordan Brand, the following background of the renowned Air Jordan 1 is provided:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description of the shoe continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Air Jordan 1 Low feature a clean white leather base with yellow citron pulse embellishments wrapping around the lacing system and toe box, as well as the rear in a color combination appropriate for warmer months.

Glacier Ice is the shade of the sock liner, and this pale blue color continues more towards the Swooshes, which have a colorful appearance thanks to being made of Nike's ecological Grind rubber.

This eco-friendly material is made from recycled scraps that are generally discarded during production, reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

Take a closer look at the heel counter and branding accents of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The Nike Grind webpage mentions the beginning and evolution of its sustainable development efforts as:

“What began as a grassroots initiative in 1992 to repurpose shoes headed for landfills is now a global sustainability program that helps transform manufacturing scrap and end-of-life shoes into recycled Nike Grind materials. It’s all part of our vision for a circular future—one where the concept of waste no longer exists.”

The insole is painted in striking green, completing a dynamic paint scheme, while more Grind can be found along the Air Midsole beneath the foot.

The "Citron Pulse Glacier Ice" color block of Air Jordan 1 Low will go on sale in the coming weeks. Curious customers can sign up on Nike's official e-commerce site or utilize the SNKRS app to receive frequent updates on the anticipated rollout.

