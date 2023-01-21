Air Jordan 1 Mid “Flight Club” shoes: Where to buy and more details explored 

The Swoosh label’s mainstay sublabel Jordan Brand is gearing up to launch its fresh iteration of the timeless Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette. The latest shoe, dubbed “Fight Club,” will be covered in an orange and pale yellow overlay. The shoe is complete with worn esthetics.

The brand new Air Jordan 1 Mid “Flight Club” variant will be available soon in the next few weeks. Although the actual drop date is kept under cover by the shoe company, these sneakers will be offered by Nike's online and offline outlets, its SNKRS app, and a bunch of affiliated Jordan Brand retail stores.

Readers interested in copping them will have to stick around for the new AJ1 Mid shoe pricing details. It's important to note that this colorway is made only in grade school sizes.

Air Jordan 1 Mid shoe will be dressed in a “Flight Club” makeover with suede overlays.

Here's a detailed look at the arriving Air Jordan 1 Mid GS Fight Club colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most hotly contested models from the Jordan Brand is, without a doubt, the Air Jordan 1 Mid. The silhouette is still frequently appreciated even though it is just a 3/4 cut counterpart of the increasingly popular Air Jordan 1 High.

But even while sneakerheads may not appreciate AJ1 Mid as much, it is nonetheless admired for its broad accessibility.

In 2023, Jordan Brand created several distinct homages to Michael Jackson's well-known "Jumpman" photograph, notably drawing cues from the "Chicago Skyline" that highlighted His Airness. Another way to celebrate is with this GS Air Jordan 1 Mid, but one that is a little more understated than its previously released siblings.

The illustrious Air Jordan 1 has the following history, which is documented on the Swoosh webpage for the Jordan Brand:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description further highlights,

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

This set is much less extreme in its inspirations than Air Jordan 1 Mid's previous nod to Chicago, which featured the city's skyline all over its mid-panel. Instead, it chose to translate the colors of the sundown itself.

Take a closer look at the heel counter and branding accent of the arriving shoe (Image via Nike)

While the foundation and surrounding details balance through white and black neutral shades, the suede toppings flow from light pink to vivid orange. The marking on the insole shines out in its "Flight Club" sign even though the colors are complementing.

In the summer of 2023, look out for fresh Air Jordan 1 Mid "Fight Club" footwear. You can also install the SNKRS app from Nike's app store and sign up for its e-commerce platform to acquire the most current information on these forthcoming shoes.

