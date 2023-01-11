Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Lucky Green Aquatone” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The titular footwear line of the NBA legend will debut a brand-new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid flagship model. The recently revealed "Black Lucky Green Aquatone" version of the design has superior leather panels all over it.

The recently unveiled women’s special Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Lucky Green Aquatone” is ready to rock the footwear world in summer 2023. These vibrant footwear pieces will be offered with a fixed price label of $125 USD.

Jordan shoe enthusiasts and other sneakerheads can visit Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of chosen Jordan retail sellers to buy them following their release.

Women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid will arrive in “Black Lucky Green Aquatone” makeup

Here's a detailed look at the arriving Black Lucky Green Aquatone colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

There is no denying that Air Jordan 1 Mid is growing in popularity by the second, to the point that even Michael Jordan has been seen sporting a couple of variations. Even AJ1 aficionados are starting to incorporate their mid-top hoop model into their daily rotations owing to hues like the AJ1 Mid "Black Lucky Green Aquatone," which combines Low's extreme adaptability with High's hardcourt beauty.

The history of the famed Air Jordan 1 is outlined on the Swoosh website for the Jordan Brand as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

小言 @ko_go_to Adding to their women’s lineup, Jordan Brand reveals another upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid in a mix of Lucky Green and Aquatone.＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS

Color: Lucky Green/Black-Aquatone

Style Code: BQ6472-033

Release Date: Spring 2023

The description of the silhouette continues as:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The entire mid-top sneaker is coated in a Black/Lucky Green-Aquatone-Sail color palette. Air Jordan 1 Mid comes with a complete leather build that is soft and supple to the touch. It has a sleek black base with lucky green panels all over it.

The instantly recognizable winged basketball emblem is also spruced up in a baby blue shade, and a splash of aquatone is washed over the heel for an additional flash of color that is guaranteed to catch people's attention.

A creamy sail Air midsole helps give the sneaker an exceptionally classic look and makes it appear as though it is straight out of the Jumpman record. The medial and lateral side panels begin with a swoosh shot through them, providing a strikingly Nike esthetic.

Pay attention to the "Black Lucky Green Aquatone" variant of the Air Jordan 1 Mid that is anticipated to release in the coming weeks of 2023.

If you're excited about the launch of these shoes and cannot wait to learn more, register on Nike's official website to receive information on the confirmed release date and other information about the upcoming sneakers.

In addition to the aforementioned iteration, the Jordan Brand will also launch an "Alternate Bred" colorway in the next few weeks. This sneaker is set at a price of $125 USD per pair and will be sold via Nike and its partnering Jordan Brand retail marketplaces.

