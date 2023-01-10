Air Jordan 1 Mid SS "Skyline" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Michael Jordan's company plans to expand its Air Jordan 1 assortment by introducing classic colorways to the mid-cut range of the style. The latest Skyline colorway of the AJ1 Mid sneaker is currently being worked on by Jordan Brand.

Following the release of Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Craft "Skyline" and Air Jordan 2 Retro Low "Look Up In The Air," the AJ1 Mid SS Skyline GS is the third sneaker by the brand that sneakerheads have seen this year. Interestingly, it draws inspiration from Chicago's famous skyline.

These new "Skyline" themed AJ1 sneakers are planned for sometime in June 2023, as per early sources. Each pair will cost $120, $85, and $65 for gradeschool, pre-school, and toddler pairs, respectively. Sneakerheads can fnd them at Nike, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan retail outlets following their launch.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Mid SS "Skyline" shoes will arrive with gradient orange and purple hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ1 Mid GS shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 is still recognized as one of the most recognizable sneakers ever produced despite being almost 40 years old. In 1985, Nike used a large variety of advertising graphics to publicly announce the engagement of Michael Jordan, some of which showed His Airness jumping at the front of the Chicago skyline. The shot, which drifted from a dusky orange to a dark purple, has since become ingrained in the minds of Jumpman diehards from both the old and the new schools.

To salute this, the American activewear company has unveiled the Air Jordan 1 Mid SS "Skyline." As for this basketball player made for the younger generation, the following is written in the story elements for the illustrious AJ1 on Nike's Jordan webpage:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Aviator @MrUnloved1s Air Jordan 1 Mid GS ‘Skyline’

Color: Concord/Black-University Red-Psychic Purple-Peach Cream-Total Orange

Release Date: 2023

Style Code: DX4379-400

The description of the iconic silhouette is continued as:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The arriving mid-cut shoe is wrapped up in a Concord/Black-University Red-Psychic Purple-Peach Cream-Total Orange palette. The "Skyline" color scheme borrows from the renowned "Chicago" colorblocking but swaps out the white tones for a gradient look that pays homage to the initial advertising campaign.

It shifts from vivid orange to psychic purple, and the toe box and lacing mechanism are encircled in harsh black suede panels. The iconic winged hoop logo is delicately debossed across the bright red collar flaps, as well as a Nike swoosh that erupts through the medial and lateral side panels.

Take a closer look at the outsoles, lace sets, and customized shoeboxes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Additionally, the rubber outer sole unit has been decorated with a skyline-inspired flair, completing the distinctive Air Jordan 1 Mid appearance.

To match the theme of these shoes, they will be sold in customized shoeboxes, which will come with an extra set of lace loops to switch over an individual's style.

Look out for the next pair of Air Jordan 1 Mid SS "Skyline" sneakers to join the Jordan Brand roster later this year. For immediate updates on the aforementioned debut, players' ardent supporters, as well as other prospective customers, may easily join up on the Swoosh's official e-commerce site or install the Nike SNKRS app.

