Hello Kitty x Adidas Stan Smith "Cloud White" shoes: Price and more details explored 

Globally renowned sportswear label Adidas is ready with yet another colorway for its iconic silhouette, Adidas Stan Smith, made in collaboration with Hello Kitty. The new iteration beautifully highlights the character’s features on the upper region of the shoe.

The Hello Kitty x Adidas Stan Smith “Cloud White” colorway is expected to go on sale sometime in March 2023. These low-top shoes will only be offered in women's sizes through Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and a few select online and offline shops.

Fans and other interested buyers can easily avail these shoes for a retail price of $125.

Hello Kitty x Adidas Stan Smith "Cloud White" shoes are topped with the character’s toy embellishments

Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker design from Adidas (Image via Sportskeeda)

The now-famous Stan Smith was developed in 1964 by the German sportswear manufacturer Adidas in collaboration with Robert Haillet, a French tennis player who served as the model.

The business, chasing its "American dream," became Stanley Roger Smith's official sponsor in 1978, giving rise to the white leather sneakers with three rows of airy perforations and an instantly recognizable green tongue. The front tongue has since been embellished with a portrait and autograph of the tennis star.

The silhouette has undergone a number of interesting color schemes over the years; for the latest makeover, it is embellished with Hello Kitty’s cutesy designs.

Hello Kitty, also recognized as Kitty White, is a fictional character made up of Yuko Shimizu and Yuko Yamaguchi, the property of the Japanese corporation Sanrio. Hello Kitty is portrayed by Sanrio as a white cat with a red bow and no visible lips.

The Hello Kitty x Adidas Stan Smith "Cloud White" appears to be the world-famous cat character's latest Three Stripes collaboration after Astir, Forum Low, and Superstar drops during the holidays.

Take a closer look at the toe areas of these sneakers (Image via Adidas)

It may initially appear to be another traditional triple white spinoff, but a closer inspection reveals that there is much more to this than what first meets the eye. Hello Kitty and Friends is emblazoned across the side panels of the shoe in black, accompanied by the Three Stripe perforations, and is covered in a silky cloud white leather structure.

Each tongue features Stan Smith's visage, and in place of a dubrae, the sneaker features a plush version of the adorable kitty with her distinctive red bow. The heel badge is furnished in a furry material to simulate Kitty's fur, while the sockliner as well as insole are totally covered in the rest of Sanrio squad, with symbols like Cinnamoroll, Pom Pom Purin, and Tiny Twin Stars making cameos all around.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Hello Kitty x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers that are planned for the coming weeks. Those absolutely interested in grabbing them can easily sign up on the shoe label’s official web page for quick updates on the launch.

Poll : 0 votes